TikTok Vaseline Trend: Is Slugging Beneficial or a Dangerous Hack?

A new TikTok trend allows people to have smoother skin using Vaseline. However, an expert said that there are numerous drawbacks for this beauty hack including clogged pores, and breakouts.

TikTok Vaseline Trend: What is Slugging Skincare?

TikTok is a popular social networking software that allows users to record, watch, and share 15-second videos using their smartphones. The app is known for its addictive appeal and high levels of engagement, thanks to its tailored feeds of humorous short films set to music and sound effects, per Investopedia.

Amateur and professional artists alike can use filters, background music, and stickers to enhance their films, as well as collaborate on content and make split-screen duet videos from various locations.

To make the best out of it, several users have been creating different challenges for everyone.

To further emphasize, a LinkedIn user added that a TikTok challenge is a call to action in which a user or account encourages other users to perform an action that they then video and publish on TikTok. These challenges frequently involve a specific song, audio clip, hashtag, movie quotations, and so on.

Additionally, TikTok has supplied its users with a variety of useful beauty recommendations. For instance, a new TikTok trend called Slugging, a Korean skincare obsession, has been popular on the app for a while now.

Slugging is a South Korean K-Beauty trend. The said beauty trend involves applying an occlusive petrolatum material to the face - most commonly Vaseline - to lock in moisture and reduce transepidermal water loss, which is a primary cause of dry skin, per The Sun.

Prevention.com explained that applying an occlusive layer like Vaseline to prevent moisture loss is only effective if you have excessively dry skin or a weakened barrier on your face.

Moreover, the word originated from the idea that after applying petroleum jelly, your face will appear glossy and slimy, comparable to what a slug would leave behind.

Is The TikTok Vaseline Trend Beneficial or A Dangerous Hack?

Aesthetic doctor and founder of Skin Science Clinic Dr. Adil Sarwar explained that many people claim that their skin is noticeably smoother and more radiant when they wake up in the morning, per Refinery29.

Dr. Sarwar added that this is due to the fact that petroleum jelly is not absorbed into the deeper layers of the skin. Instead, petroleum jelly functions as a barrier on the surface, keeping debris out and preventing moisture loss.

Despite the benefit that numerous people claims, Refinery 29 also noted that there are a number of drawbacks to the skincare craze, particularly if you're prone to breakouts, whether whiteheads, blackheads, or under-the-skin areas.

In addition to this, Dr. Sarwar stated that while slugging may bring immediate gratification in the form of softened skin, the doctor believes that if just petroleum jelly is used to hydrate the skin, pores will become blocked over time, and the skin will lose moisture in the long run.

This only means that using a moisturizer is preferable than Vaseline.

If you have a skin problem, Dr. Sarwar recommends avoiding slugging altogether before stocking up on Vaseline. He notably mentions acne and rosacea, stating that adding any extra cosmetics could irritate the skin even more.



