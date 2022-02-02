NASA Explains International Space Station Plans: Commercial Modules Can be Attached!

NASA is making the most out of the International Space Station (ISS) extended years of operations.

The iconic space laboratory is now taking steps to transition to commercial services.

This should help benefit supply and demand on a "low-Earth orbit commercial economy."

According to CNET, ISS was supposed to shut down in 2024. This is because the aging facility is at constant risk of impact against space debris and micrometeorites.

On top of this, the ISS cannot stay in orbit indefinitely and requires expensive fuel and propellants to maintain.

However, the Biden-Harris Administration decided to extend its operations until 2030.

Now, the ISS has to live up to expectations and utilize its remaining years to the best of its abilities.



NASA ISS Commercial Operations

NASA announced on Tuesday, Feb. 1, that the ISS is "returning enormous scientific, educational, and technological developments to benefit people on Earth."

It will do so by promoting its utility and ability to travel into deep space.

This opened up opportunities for commercial destinations and markets related to the space economy.

The ISS is reportedly taking steps to idealize these plans.

NASA explained the details of its plan in the International Space Station Transition Report, which will cover the next decade of operations.

It also mentioned the budget requirements for this transition.

The @Space_Station is busier than ever & we’re excited for the commitment to extend operations through 2030! As we look forward to another decade of @ISS_Research, we’re also taking steps toward a successful transition of operations to commercial services. https://t.co/fxyRcOGcW5 — Kathy Lueders (@KathyLueders) January 31, 2022



Robyn Gatens, the ISS director at NASA Headquarters, said that "the International Space Station is entering its third and most productive decade as a groundbreaking scientific platform in microgravity. This third decade is one of results, building on our successful global partnership to verify exploration and human research technologies."

Gatens further explained that this new transition can help others learn more about space exploration, medical and environmental benefits.

NASA ISS Changes: Commercial Modules Can be Attached

According to the report, NASA has already entered into contracts with other industries to attach commercial modules to the existing space station docking port.

The space agency also reportedly awarded agreements for the design of "three free-flying commercial space stations."

Unfortunately, they did not elaborate on these commecial modules, so, it is hard to determine whether they are already shipped out or attached at the time of writing.

Regardless, these space ventures are definitely something that can boost the advancement of human technologies.

NASA said it aims to inspire humanity through STEM student participation, orbital activities, microgravity research, and development, partnering with minority institutions, and exploring "ways to engage a diverse group of students, educators and the general public through inspirational opportunities," per CNET.

Phil McAlister, the director of commercial space at NASA Headquarters, said that "we look forward to sharing our lessons learned and operations experience with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable, and cost-effective destinations in space."

Whether NASA can achieve these amazing projects and transition program remains to be seen.

For now, fans are recommended to watch and wait on further updates regarding the topic.

