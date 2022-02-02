Sad About The Acquisition Of The New York Times? Here's How To Play Wordle In Its Pre-NYT Form

For those sad about the recent Wordle acquisition news, fans can still play the word-guessing game for free in seven years!

How To Play Wordle In Its Pre-NYT Form

According to Gizmodo, Wordle's decision to sell out to The New York Times this week has upset players, but there is at least one method to keep the original free word-guessing game.

Because Wordle is a browser game, all of the game's code is preserved on the Wordle website as plaintext.

This only means that players who want to keep the pre-cash grab version of Wordle can do so by right-clicking in their browser and save it as an HTML file to their desktop.

Amusingly, the original file can then be played offline by users.

For those who still do not know how Wordle works, the concept of the game is straightforward: players only have six chances to guess a five-letter mystery word.

When players guess a word, the game tells them which (if any) of the letters are correct - and if they're in the right location in the answer.

If players guess a letter that is in the mystery word but in a different location, the game will notify them immediately.

To further emphasize, each game is played once a day, and it contains a feature that allows players to share their results on social media without revealing the answer for that day.

The reason behind this is that Wordle players will only have to guess the same word each day.

Vice News furthered that Wordle is built on a list of 2,135 five-letter solution words, with one accurate word added every day. That means an offline version of Wordle may theoretically allow gamers to play the game every day for the next seven years.

Additionally, on "Wordle Offline," users may not be able to preserve their streaks, and sharing appears to be more difficult that before.

To do so, simply go to Wordle's website, then right-click on the page. Once right clicked, select "save page as a webpage" from the drop-down menu, and save it to the desktop.

After that, players should now see an HTML file on their desktop, as well as a folder titled "wordle files."

From there, by clicking on the HTML file, Wordle fans may now open the game in their browser even if they are not connected to the internet.

The New York Times Purchased Wordle For Seven Figures

The New York Times reported that the purchase, which was announced on Monday, Jan. 31, underlines the increasing importance of games like crossword puzzles and the Spelling Bee in the company's goal of reaching 10 million digital subscriptions by 2025.

The Times reported that Wordle was purchased for "in the low seven figures" from its founder, Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn.

According to the firm, new and existing users will be able to play the game for free at first.

