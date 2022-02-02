YouTube Video Player on iOS and Android Gets 'Facelift;' Now Easier to Comment, Share, And React

YouTube, a Google-owned streaming platform and the leading video site worldwide, is rolling out a new interface on its video player.

This new UI on YouTube player is already seen on both Android and iOS.

If your YouTube player remains the same, it is recommended to wait for a couple of days and check if your device has it.

What Are The Changes It Brought?

There are plenty of improvements that would give you easier access to the common options used when streaming videos.

In comparison, it is difficult for most users on the old interface to read comments and see recommended videos because these two options were hidden when watching in full-screen mode.

With the new interface, all the buttons a lot of users were having a hard time accessing (usually the react and comment options) were brought upfront, which should let you access them without being taken off the video.

That means you can now share, like, dislike, and do more while watching a video without having to swipe up or close the full-screen window.

Note that the new update can only be seen when watching a video in full-screen mode.

The app looks exactly the same when in portrait mode. That is maybe because these options are already easily accessible when in portrait mode.

However, even though it is easy to interact with these buttons using the portrait mode, it is only necessary for such an update because most of us still prefer to watch in full-screen mode.

How Does This Improving Streaming Experience?

Unlike before, you can now see the like, dislike, comment, save, and share buttons on the lower left side of the screen, arranged in a row.

So, if you are someone who loves leaving reactions or comments to the videos you watch, this update will definitely pamper you.

When you click on either like or dislike, your action will still be hidden or private just like how it used to be.

Meanwhile, the "More Videos" tab was also added to the lower right side, which would let you choose from recommended videos while the current video remains playing in the background.

That offers you a pile of relevant videos that you may want to consider watching next.

Then, if you clicked on the "comments" icon, a tab would appear on the right side where comments from users are displayed.

This will also move the video a little to the left side (in a small difference), letting you read others' comments while the video is running.

Similarly, the autoplay, cast screen, subtitles, and settings options were also added to the upper right side that would also let you freely use them while streaming a video.

Aside from that, the YouTube app on both Android and iOS hasn't changed or been updated in any way (including ads).

It has been quite a while since a "facelift" is given to YouTube, so this one is expected to bring a new, better streaming experience for everyone.

Also, there are no reported updates or changes on YouTube for desktop browsers.

