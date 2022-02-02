Petal Journey Trends as Huawei Petal Maps and Huawei Petal Search Launches New Update

Huawewi launches a series of new features to be enjoyed by their users across all devices.

In some Huawei devices, the new features will automatically have them.

The set of updates is also called Petal One Exclusive Packages, which includes Petal Maps and Petal Search that allows Huawei users to receive help in having a better digital experience.

Petal Maps provides features including lane-level guiding, real-time route planning, progress display, new route recommendations, and more to make navigation stress-free.

Users of the HUAWEI P50 Pocket can enjoy a smooth user experience by displaying navigation on both the inner and outer surfaces of the screen.

According to Pablo Ning, the President of Huawei Consumer Business Middle East and Africa, Huawei is focused on giving premium improvements for the consumer experience through innovative products like Petal Maps and Petal Search.

Petal One, the most recent subscription package offered to the Huawei Mobile Services' ecosystem, solidifies the company's position as a tech firm that provides consumers with a wide range of solutions.

Huawei Petal Journey

Mar Tech Series reported that the Petal Maps and Petal Search were recently demonstrated by a group of cool and influential Huawei users from different parts of the world.

These creatives gathered with a simple idea in mind: take and film a one-of-a-kind Petal Journey and let their imagination run wild to showcase to their audience.

Some influencers even went so far as to edit their videos with Petal Clip.

The expedition was open to a group of 33 talented Instagrammers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Romania, and Turkey.

They used their Huawei phones to make interesting Instagram reels and tales.

In addition, Petal Maps and Search come in helpful no matter where users are, according to the video clips these influencers have shown.

Uniquely enough, Petal services can also help users with everything from antique shopping in Milan to touring in Berlin to camping in Turkey.

Huawei Petal Maps

As reported by Huawei Central, Petal Maps 2.2.0.205 is the most recent software version from Huawei, and it comes with a slew of new features and changes to better the user experience.

In comparison to earlier version, the new feature makes the user's tasks easier.

Virtual navigation, voice search, lane assistance, offline maps, and levels & badges are among the new features in Petal Maps 2.2.0.205, according to the report.

If users haven't already, it is recommended that they update to the newest version of Huawei Petal Maps.

Huawei Petal Maps was first released in 2020 with Huawei P40 series smartphones. Since then, Huawei has been expanding Petal Maps' coverage into new countries and upgrading it with fresh OTA upgrades.

When it comes to services, Petal Maps offers more convenient navigation and mapping options.

Positioning, immersive map displays, place searches, vehicle navigation, user favorite place lists, real-time traffic updates, and more are among the services available.

Petal Maps features voice notifications in English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, and Mandarin, among other languages.

Furthermore, this app safeguards and protects personal information. E2EE (end-to-end encryption) and other advanced privacy security methods safeguard all of your personal location data.

