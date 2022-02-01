OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specs Leak: Snapdragon 695, ‘Fluid’ Display, 500mAh Battery, More

A new Nord series smartphone has surfaced online as OnePlus prepares to launch the Nord 2T and Nord CE 2.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 could get a Lite version, which is expected to be released soon.

It will most likely be a low-cost option with 5G connectivity, according to famous leaker @OnLeaks. He's teamed up with Smartprix to reveal the features of this future smartphone.

The phone would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 5G capability. This is the same chipset featured in the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which was just revealed.

A 6.59-inch FHD "fluid" display will be included on the gadget. The screen could handle a high refresh rate, based on the term used. It's unclear whether the display will be LCD or AMOLED.

OnePlus Nord CE Leaked Features

It will have a Full HD display with a fast refresh rate of 6.59 inches. The speculated display size is larger than the original Nord CE 5G's 6.43-inch screen.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC is expected to be used, along with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.

A triple back camera arrangement will be included in the forthcoming cheap smartphone.

It will be driven by a 64-megapixel primary lens and two 2-megapixel lenses, making it essentially a single camera with two 2-megapixel lenses.

A 16MP selfie camera could be seen on the front. It will have a 5,000mAh battery with 33-watt rapid charging capabilities.

The smartphone is expected to be released in the near future.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Release Date, Design, Rumors: February Unpacked Event Confirmed!

Software For The OnePlus Nord CE 2

However, the smartphone's software remains a mystery.

Nevertheless, as the original CE 2 is believed to run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12, the CE 2 Lite could come with the same operating system, as reported by GizmoChina.

Finally, the phone's frame will store a big 5,000mAh battery. This cell will be capable of 33W fast charging, allowing it to be fully charged in a short amount of time.

In terms of release schedule, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be released on Feb. 11 with the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

According to Android Pure, the release date for the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is unknown.

By producing too many variants, OnePlus appears to be following in the footsteps of its competitors Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco. Perhaps having a phone for every budget is the only way to compete in a crowded market.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specs

A 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate is expected on the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

Digital Trends stated that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and come with up to 12GB of RAM, which might make it stand out from the Lite version.

In terms of cameras, it may replace a 2MP lens with an 8MP lens, while the other two are 64MP and 2MP cameras. The front camera will most likely be the same as on the Lite model.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is expected to be released on Feb. 11, while the Nord 2T could be released in April, possibly following an announcement at Mobile World Congress.

Related Article: BOE Technology Gaming Monitor Has 500Hz Refresh Rate: The World's Highest