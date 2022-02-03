'Suicide Squad' Game Release Moved To 2023 - Reports

Fans and gamers may have to wait a little longer before the "Suicide Squad" game gets released as reports say the supposed launch sometime this year is getting delayed to 2023.

"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" is a new video game that is based on DC Comics' gang of violent anti-heroes.

Featuring Harley Quinn, Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot, this game takes on Superman and other caped crusaders or as the title suggests, the Justice League.

Apparently, the main characters in the game will be protecting the metropolis from supervillain Brainiac and his cadre of brainwashed heroes.

'Suicide Squad' Game Delayed

According to Games Radar, sources cite development issues, such as pandemic-induced snags as the main reasons behind the game's delay.

Like what's often seen, the pandemic has brought many disruptions that have challenged production.

It can be remembered that Warner Media and Rocksteady Studios announced before that the "Suicide Squad" game is originally planned to be launched within this year.

Reason Behind The Delay

As early as the game was announced, it already brought a lot of excitement to gamers, and many could agree that it is indeed expected to be notable as it comes from Rocksteady, the developer behind the highly acclaimed Arkham series of "Batman" games.

Based on what we've already seen, it is patterned on the same "Arkhamverse" continuity.

Although there is no official announcement yet, Games Radar said that "people familiar" with the game's development cited production challenges prompt Warner Bros. to delay the launching.

However, the website of Rocksteady Studios still shows that the "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" is still scheduled for release in 2022.

To be fair, this is not the only notable game that is delayed.

Similarly, the "Hogwarts Legacy," "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," and "Gotham Knights," among others, have also faced delays.

These games should have been released in 2021 based on their original dates, but due to familiar challenges, their launch dates were moved this year.

In relation to this, WB Games has reportedly shown a teaser for the launching of these games (with "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Gotham Knights" logos), but the teaser did not include the logo for the "Suicide Squad" title.

This may be an indication that the game is really getting delayed.

When it is finally released, this game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

It may be too common to say, but "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" has truly become the most anticipated game for this year.

Meanwhile, since the game is based on comics, it will not feature Margot Robbie and John Cena who were in the movie.

What is good to expect is that the game will have its own likenesses and story.

One example of this is the game's ultimate goal to assassinate Batman, a character that we've all known to be a people's ally.

