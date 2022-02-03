New Twitter Feature Teased: How to Write 'Full Articles'

A new Twitter feature might soon allow users to create posts beyond the 280-character limit.

This new feature will be called Articles. Unfortunately, the feature is yet to be available on the platform.

Most Twitter users are probably familiar with the annoying character limit system.

It used to limit posts to up to 140 characters but eventually went up to 280 characters in 2017.

Fortunately, the company seems aware of the issue and is exploring "new ways" to write longer texts.

New Features Spotted: Twitter 'Full Article'

Twitter user and app researcher Jane Wong was the first to discover about this new feature.

She posted a photo of a "hidden menu" on the social network's website which was labeled as "Twitter Articles."

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter



Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022



The screenshot shows that users will have the option to "Create a Twitter Article."

Unfortunately, not much information about it was revealed.

For now, 9to5Mac assumes that the Twitter Article feature will let users "write full articles on the social network." This feature suggests it will not be limited to 280 characters only. It is also presumed that this feature will be available to all categories of accounts.

Note that this feature has yet to drop to Twitter at the time of writing.

.There is also no update when this feature might be released.

When Will Twitter Update Drop?

Sources from CNET .tried to validate this information by contacting officials.

A Twitter spokesperson replied to them that the company is "always looking into new ways to help people start and engage in conversations."

The conversation concluded with a promise that they will "share more (about) its work soon."

The statement is left ambiguous, so it's hard to determine an accurate date for the feature.

So, for now, fans are recommended to sit tight and wait for official channels through the Twitter page.

Twitter Features; Character Limits

It is worth emphasizing that Twitter generally limits its character count to 280 to keep its messages brief and straight to the point.

This system is generally useful to fans who like to quickly scan through Twitter. Because of the word count, most users can get a general idea of the topic in the first sentence.

Unfortunately, there are a few drawbacks.

Posts that have to be explained through many words need to be posted in segments.

Twitter introduced a feature called "continuous threads," but this barely resolved the core issue.

This new Twitter Full Article teases an overwhelming potential that can directly address pre-existing Twitter problems.

However, as previously mentioned, there is no official date for its release.

Note that since the details in these articles are taken from rumors and leaks, the information is subject to change. So, readers are advised to take in this information with a pinch of salt and a lot of skepticism.



