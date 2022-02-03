New 'Forza Horizon 5' Update: List of Issues and Bugs Fixed

The "Forza Horizon 5" x.422.400.0 update finally fixed a ton of annoying issues in the system.

It cleared up program bugs, restored game progress, and improved the user interface.

Players are advised to download this patch as soon as possible.

"Forza Horizon 5" is one of the best racing games available in the market. It is widely recognized for its stellar graphics and hardcore driving simulation.

Unfortunately, all these features mean that system errors tend to stand out in-game.

This made the last few weeks of system issues an absolute hell for gamers.

Forza Horizon 5 Update x.422.400.0

According to IGN, the latest update fixed the game's story campaign and crash errors. Some of its biggest fixes can be summed up to five key points.

First, it fixed the issue where the game would crash if its system path was too long. Note that this problem often happens in Steam.

Second, developers fixed a bug that blocked game progress on Horizon Stories. Before the issue was addressed, the game was used to notify gamers that chapters cannot be unlocked even if they completed the requirements.

Third, they fixed the crash issue on multiplayer modes. They also fixed the bug on deleting a Rival Notification from the message center.

Fourth, the update promised to improve server stability and bandwidth optimization. Ideally, this fix should reflect on the other online game modes, so players do not need to restart the game if they dropped connection during or after a race.

Lastly, the update fixed the Skill Chain feature, which used to disconnect players on Horizon Life.

Key Reminders for 'Forza Horizon 5' Patch

Be warned that this huge patch caused a few issues to the game.

IGN noted that some players might encounter a huge leap of Mastery Points.

Some changes were also seen on the Car Mastery table, which is the in-game perk system that lets players unlock temporary and permanent upgrades.

Meanwhile, some players who spent their points before the patch might find their purchases reimbursed.

IGN explained that developers had rebalanced the perk exploits, which prompted them to return the purchases. Players who received the money can try to purchase the upgrades again after the patch.

However, players can also use the points for other interesting upgrades, like a brand-new car.

Aside from the previously mentioned fixes, the new patch also addressed interface functions like EventLab.

This means previously created routes can now be edited, and bonus payouts will be handed to players who participate in the events.

Note that players can now search specific events by keywords on the EventLab search bar.

Hopefully, this should be a massive improvement to other incoming events.

Keep in mind that these are only some of the biggest fixes brought by the x.422.400.0 update. This is why users are recommended to update their game and launcher as soon as they could.

Patch update should automatically be available when players open the game after today, Feb. 2.



