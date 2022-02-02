‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Leak: GTA Radio Music May Feature Songs From Rihanna, Eminem

Four songs from "Grand Theft Auto 6" have been leaked, and one of them might be heard on the game's many radio stations.

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the release of "Grand Theft Auto 6," despite the fact that it has been stalled in production for quite some time.

Many leakers have leaked details of the game, its contents, and the general atmosphere around Rockstar Games' undisclosed project over the course of several years.

In the latest leak for "Grand Theft Auto 6," a leaker claims to have discovered some of the songs that will be featured on the game's radio stations.

However, even though Grand Theft Auto VI is not imminently available, as some sources indicate, this does not rule out a leak.

It is expected that Rockstar Games would begin obtaining music for the game's radio stations early in the development process, as music licensing talks can take a long time to complete, particularly when working with well-known artists and large record labels, as "Grand Theft Auto" does.

'GTA' Radio Music

According to South Pawers, the existence of "Grand Theft Auto VI" has yet to be formally confirmed by Rockstar Games, but according to a flurry of reports and leaks, the game is now in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox One Series S, and Xbox One Series X, and it might be shown off as soon as this month.

A few songs may have leaked ahead of any formal release or reveal.

This will be the first important "GTA 6" leak if the information is correct.

"Grand Theft Auto's" soundtrack is an integral aspect of the franchise, perhaps even more so than the vast arsenal of weapons available to players.

Some players claim that driving around in a stolen automobile while listening to atmospheric music on the radio is the true "Grand Theft Auto" experience.

From this perspective, it's simple to see how gamers can become enthusiastic about learning which songs they can expect.

Comicbook reported that MattheusVictorBR did not disclose how they came across this information, and Rockstar Games has not responded to the leak or the conjecture that it has sparked as of this writing.

As is often the case, we will keep you informed as the situation progresses, but in the meanwhile, take anything you read here with a grain of salt until further notice.

This isn't the first time a bogus "GTA 6 leak" has surfaced, and it certainly won't be the last.

That being said, and for what it's worth, this latest leak does not appear to disagree with any previous rumor or leak regarding the title.

Grand Theft Auto 6' Leaks

For the leak itself, it comes courtesy of MattheusVictorBR, who claims that the following songs will be included in the game: "Domino Dancing" by Pet Shop Boys, "Odessa" by Caribou, "Disparate Youth" by Santigold, and "Numb" by Rihana featuring Eminem will all be included in the game.

It appears that "Grand Theft Auto 6" will return to Liberty City, but this time without the famous setting of the 1980s and in favor of a more contemporary interpretation of the renowned area.

This could hint that fans should expect a more contemporary music to accompany the revamped scenario.

The fact that there are over 20 radio stations to choose from means that players will almost certainly be able to discover something they enjoy listening to when driving about in a stolen vehicle.

Regardless, "Grand Theft Auto 5" is still garnering positive reviews, thus it is unclear when "Grand Theft Auto 6" will make its debut.

