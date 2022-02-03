Nintendo Switch Hits 100M Sales Despite Chip Shortage; 10 Best-Selling Games in 2021

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo hits over 100 million sales in its Switch, surpassing the Wii.

According to CNBC, 103.54 million units of Nintendo Switch have been sold since it was first released in 2017, a record-breaking achievement that put the Wii a few numbers behind.

Nintendo Wii has sold 101.63 million units since its release in 2006. In comparison, the time that it took for Switch to surpass Wii is relatively shorter.

Although Nintendo is no longer producing Wii, it has been one of the company's most popular consoles.

In just nine months in December last year, the company has recorded 18.95 million units of Nintendo Switch sold already, including the handheld Switch Lite.

Initially, the company expected to have 24 million units of the Switch to be sold by March. But due to current issues brought about by the pandemic, it expects to have just around 23 million.

Just like many other companies, Nintendo is also affected by the large-scale shortage of components. For long months, we have seen how the company grappled with the semiconductor shortage, which greatly affects its production as semiconductors are necessary to its devices.

Despite such a shortage, Switch is a remarkable achievement to have sold more than a hundred million units.

Nintendo's growth is seen up to how its games expand. Just last month, "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" was released.

More exciting games are also anticipated to come before this year ends.

10 Best-Selling Games On Nintendo Switch

Here are the top 10 best-selling games on Nintendo Switch, as reported by Nintendo Life.

As of December 31, 2021, the following games that raked the most sales ranked in terms of sales.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 43.35 million

Released worldwide in 2017, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, an enhanced Nintendo Switch version, is a kart racing video game where players control Mario franchise characters in racing, collecting items to hinder opponents or gain advantages in the race.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 37.62 million

Released in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows you to create a new life on a lovely island populated by mildly strange animals. You fish, capture bugs, water flowers, plant fruit trees, and collect cute items to decorate your home and style up the island.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 27.40 million

Released in 2018, the Super Smash Bros. requires you to score more eliminations than your opponents. As you deal damage, the percentage above that character's icon will go up.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 25.80 million

Released in 2017, Breath of the Wild is an open-world action-adventure game in which players take control of the character "Link" and explore the country of Hyrule.

Pokémon Sword and Shield - 23.90 million

Released in 2019, Pokemon Sword and Shield requires you to dethrone the Pokémon League Champion, Leon, in a tournament that various other Gym Leaders and rivals also take part in while dealing with Team Yell and a nefarious conspiracy within the League.

Super Mario Odyssey - 23.02 million

Released in 2017, Super Mario Odyssey requires you to collect several artifacts in order to save Princess Peach. Mario must go to many worlds to collect Moons to power his spaceship, the Odyssey, in order to catch up to Bowser.

Super Mario Party - 17.39 million

Released in 2017, Mario Party's goal is to collect as many stars as possible in the limited number of turns. Toad can only sell stars for coins, which may be acquired by playing one of the approximately 50 mini-games played once after each turn.

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!/Let's Go, Eevee! - 14.33 million

Released in 2018, Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! allows you to play with two players at the same time for the first time ever.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl - 13.97 million

Released in 2021, this game allows you to be able to embark on a quest to become the Pokemon Champion that will see them travel throughout the region and compete in a series of Gym Battles to collect Badges.

Ring Fit Adventure - 13.53 million

Released in 2019, the game comes with two physical components: the Ring-Con and a Leg Strap.

Of all these 10, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has garnered the biggest increase, jumping to 43.35 million from its 38.74 million the previous year. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a rating of 10/10 in Nintendo Life.

