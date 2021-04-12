Nintendo Switch Restock Facing Massive Supply Issue: Why Will There Be a Shortage?

With COVID-19 limiting transportation and shared goods from other countries, Nintendo has released a warning for future consumers that the Switch will reach a shortage soon.

In an exclusive interview from the company President Shuntaro Furukawa with Japanese publication Nikkei, he explained why a Switch shortage could happen.

Nintendo Switch Restock Shortage

According to Cnet, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated that the gaming console would have a shortage soon due to the Switch's lack of components. Furukawa added that the company had secured the necessary materials for semiconductor's primary production for the gaming console. However, the demand for it is very high in Japan and from the rest of the world since the beginning of the year.

Furukawa continued that there will be a Nintendo Switch restock shortage soon for some retailers, though he noted that the company is figuring ways to fight the lack of supplies. However, the company may not prepare enough orders to meet the demand.

Also Read: Pac-Man 99 Switch Launched! Release Date, Battle Strategies and Themes

It is doubtful that Nintendo will release the latest version of the Switch, as it was reported that the company would have a 2021 launch date. If the company is struggling with a semiconductors shortage, the possibility of a 2021 Nintendo Switch laucnh may not happen. The publication suggested that if gamers have any intentions to buy a Switch console, they may want to buy it today since it may run out of stock in the following days.

SHACKNEWS also reported that if the COVID-19 pandemic is still present, the global chip shortage in the tech industry and other businesses will remain unresolved. The global pandemic has disrupted the supply chain in manufacturing. It continues to worsen this issue as factories and other companies try to catch up with consumers' high demand.

Other Reasons Why There Will be a Nintendo Switch Restock Shortage Soon

According to digitaltrends, one of the many reasons why the Nintendo Switch has been on high demand over the past few months is because of the release of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." The sim game title has been a success for the company as it has garnered 31 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2020, and it is currently in second place as the best-selling game title for Nintendo--with the first being "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe."

Besides that, people have been bored as they are in quarantine due to COVBID-19. They need something to entertain themselves and the rest of the family. Furukawa said that even with Japan's state of emergency being over, people are spending twice the time as before at home.

Furukawa furthered that game titles like "Animal Crossing" have become more accepted today, and so the company is looking for ways to enable online communication in-game from friends and family. The company believes that the game title will have a significant impact on the community and game culture as well.

Related Article: 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Crossovers with Sanrio Featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, Keroppi and MORE!