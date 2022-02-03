Is Snapchat Working on New Selfie Drones? Here's how Drones Can Be Used in the Future

In the recent Snapchat Beta released, XDA developers revealed that the social media company appears to be working on a selfie drone feature.

In relation to this, there are three ways drones can be used in the future.

Is Snapchat Working On New Selfie Drones?

Last 2017, Snapchat was said to be interested in acquiring Zero Zero Robotics, a company that develops a variety of camera-equipped drones, including a foldable selfie-taking drone, to help users take their social media output to the next level, per Social Media Today.

The Hover drone by Zero Zero, which folds up to the size of a VHS tape and can record a wide range of new forms of content, appears to be perfectly aligned with Snap's camera and experience emphasis.

Engadget also added that Zero Zero Robotics is believed to have received $20 million in funding from the corporation.

Despite this years long speculation, Social Media Today explained that Snap has never commented on the reports of its involvement in Zero Zero Robotics, and it is not listed as a shareholder in the company. However, as previously said, a collaboration between the two is feasible.

In addition to this, a team from XDA Developers has recently discovered some new back-end code in the Snapchat app that references to a new feature named 'Cheerio,' which XDA believes is pointing to a possible Snap drone integration in the near future.

According to XDA Developers, Cheerios is most certainly a drone based on a brief examination.

Snapchat's parent firm, Snap Inc., had renewed plans to develop a selfie drone last year, per The Information. In the years afterwards, there has been no word on whether Snap intends to sell the drone on a regular basis. But at least we can now say that this item is still being worked on and that it is still being developed.

As of now, it is unknown whether or not the product will ever be released to the public.

3 Ways How Drones Can Be Used in the Future

3. Package Deliveries

Drone Tech Planet explained that with the remarkable growth of drone technology, major tech companies involved in logistics and shipping, such as Amazon, Alphabet, and others, have seen the opportunity for increasing efficiencies for profit, such as delivering products they are now working with.

The fact is that, in the future, most activities and jobs that require human interaction will be replaced by technology and robotics, including package delivery.

2. Drone-Assisted Irrigation

Agriculture has the potential to be the most essential sector of industry and economy for the planet's survival.

Drone-assisted liquid irrigation and dispersion is thought to be five times faster and more efficient than standard methods and machinery. Drones are quickly becoming an indispensable instrument in the management of crops, and as such, they still have opportunity for improvement and development in the future.

1. Search and Rescue

The increased usage of drones for faster, better, and less expensive search and rescue missions in the future. While employing a helicopter is quite expensive and not realistic in most circumstances, aerial view offers a far superior benefit of collecting and evaluating data obtained from the sky than from the ground.

Drones also help to eliminate pollution in the environment.

These are currently employed in fire detection and extinguishment, as well as sea rescue, at much shorter ranges. The only disadvantage of deploying drones in search and rescue missions is the short flying time, which is inconvenient for most people.

