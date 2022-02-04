Activision Reports 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Disappointing Sales, Plans To Release 'Modern Warfare 2'

The American video game company Activision Blizzard released its Q3 2021 financial report, noting that the "Call of Duty: Vanguard" sales did not meet their expectations.

To bounce back the sales, a leak showed that Infinity Ward and Activision will be reviving "Modern Warfare 2."

Activision Reports 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Disappointing Sales

Activision Blizzard is the latest firm to release financial statistics for the previous quarter of the year, and they announced that their "Call of Duty" series is not performing as well as they had expected.

Not only have "Call of Duty: Vanguard" sales fallen short of expectations, but so has the number of people playing "Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific."

Playstation Lifestyle reported that Activision's net revenues and net bookings both fell 10 percent and 18 percent respectively, despite a rise in net income of 11 percent.

For background information, Forbes reported that the "Call Of Duty: Vanguard" was the AAA shooter in Activision's long-running-and best-selling-shooter franchise, which was released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Battle.net for PC last Nov. 5, 2021.

Forbes also mentioned that the campaign in this game was even more extensive than in "Call Of Duty: WW2," adding that the multiplayer mode was off to a great start. "Call of Duty: Vanguard" was also integrated with Warzone and the Battle Pass system will be maintained.

Despite how exciting the game was introduced, the sales of "Call of Duty: Vanguard" during the first months of its release were fewer than those of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" during the same time frame, on both console and PC.

Player numbers for "Call of Duty: Warzone" are likewise down when compared to the corresponding the past fiscal year, however they are still higher than the game's launch period in March 2020.

PlayStation Lifestyle also noted that the the franchise's main redeeming factor was that "Call of Duty" mobile continued to do exceptionally well, with players spending more than $1 billion in the game in 2021.

Will There Be 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Revival?

With next year's release, Activision hopes to revive the series. Infinity Ward is currently working on Call of Duty 2022, believed to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as well as Warzone.

Activision also added through PlayStation Lifestyle that the team is working on the most ambitious franchise strategy in history, featuring industry-leading innovation and an universally appealing franchise context.

For the time being, both Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are struggling onwards, although Season Two has been postponed until February 14 to let the creators address additional difficulties with the games. As the date for the distribution of such content approaches, rumors about what that content might contain have begun to surface.

According to a Tweet by known leaker ZestyCODLeaks, reported advertising art and in-game screenshots from Season Two show a large map, implying that a large-scale mode similar to Ground War is on the way.

The "Modern Warfare 2" is not new for those COD fans.

Factsite noted that the previous "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was the sixth installment in the game series, and it is the sequel to "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare," adding that It follows the same storyline as the first release

The mentioned game, commonly shorted to CoD MW2, or just MW2, was an FPS video game that was developed by Infinity Ward and released by Activision for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Windows PC.

On February 11, 2009, the game was first announced, and on November 10th of same year, it was released globally.

