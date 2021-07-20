Did 'Call of Duty Warzone' Ban You By Mistake? Here's 1 Way to Appeal Your Account Penalty

Activision recently had a massive ban that led to over 50,000 player accounts in "Call of Duty: Warzone" getting suspended. Unfortunately, not all of these are hackers and cheaters. Complaints are being filed that players are getting banned by mistake!

Raven Software tweeted on their progress for a second major wave ban in "Call of Duty: Warzone" servers. This article listed out the 10 different reasons how an account could get flagged and banned by developers and moderators. If your account is not guilty of these offenses but unfortunately still got banned, then read on.

Has been a while since our last anti-cheat update!



Two #Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. 🚫



Targeting repeat offenders, and much more. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 16, 2021

Did 'Call of Duty Warzone' Ban You By Mistake?

YouTuber PrestigelsKey says a lot of innocent players are getting "perma-banned" problems. He highlighted that:

Activision does not accurately explain their reason for banning an account, making it hard for players to dispute what "offense" they are charged with.

Activision Support does not always reply to ban complaints via support tickets.

Activision might "suddenly" unban an account, despite giving no communications regarding its investigation progress.

As previously mentioned, 50,000 is a lot of gamer accounts. While plenty of cheaters and hackers have been banned, innocent players have also been accused by mistake. This situation happens even to players who have absolutely no history of cheating in-game.

Activision Unjust Bans

YouTuber Esports Talk posted a video of a pro gamer getting banned in mid-event. In truth, this player initially lost his account to a hacker, who cheated in-game with it. The account was flagged in the developer's system, which led to a late ban. This player, fortunately, recovered the ban account by contacting Activision.



Here's 1 Way to Appeal Your Account Penalty

Activision opened up a new page called "Ban Appeal," where you can submit a support ticket to appeal against account penalty. After submission, Activision conducts multiple investigations to determine if the account is banned by mistake. Unfortunately, no timeline was provided. Based on the previous experience of other gamers, this investigation could take somewhere between two days to three weeks.

Accounts that might have been banned by mistake through hacking could also file an "Activision Account Recovery Request." This page links up specific instructions you need to complete so Activision could begin account recovery. Note, however, that you need to settle the ban appeal first before you could recover the account.

'Call of Duty' and Activision Ban Problems

On average, players can spend $60 or more on in-game items and cosmetics. This is hard-earned money players spend, which is denied through unjust bans, making it a valid complaint for legal action.

The number of false bans continues to rise, seemingly proportionate to the cheaters playing in the game. This led to player frustration and loss of interest in the overall game. While "Call of Duty: Warzone" remains a unique and exciting video game, it, unfortunately, has too many ongoing problems with its servers.

