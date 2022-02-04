Realme 9 Pro Series Will Launch on Feb. 16, Including A 5G Variant: Specs, Designs, Price [Full Details]

The wait is finally over! Realme CEO officially announced that Realme 9 Pro series will be launched on Feb. 16 across India and Europe.

Realme 9 Pro Series Release Date And Price

The Realme 9 series has technically begun to roll out, with the Realme 9i making its debut in a few select markets, but this is only the prequel for the full force release, which has yet to arrive, per Tech Radar.

In addition to this, Realme has stated that the 9 Pro series is coming Feb.16, which includes the Pro and Pro Plus versions. However, because users can't have a 'Pro' gadget without a basic one, it appears that more variants will be released in the future.

With regards to the said price, 9 Pro is expected to cost 25,526 IND or around $341.

Realme 9 Pro Series Specs

For those interested to purchase the device, people must note that Realme will be releasing two variants namely 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus.

91 Mobiles reported that the Realme 9 Pro is rumored to include a 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a secure fingerprint sensor embedded in the display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor might be used, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of extendable storage.

It could have a triple camera configuration, with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP front-facing camera. The phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging.

On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro Plus will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, and a huge 1/1.56 sensor that catches 63.8 percent more light. There is also an AI Noise Reduction 3.0, which claims to reduce noise in photos to make them more crisp and detailed.

Aside from this, it wil also have a Street Photography 2.0, which is designed for long exposure shots.

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor will power the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which will be combined with a Mali G68 GPU for gaming. Amusingly, the 9 Pro Plus is expected to have a heart rate sensor.

Realme 9 Pro Series Color Options

Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth unveiled two color versions of the upcoming 9 Pro and 9 Pro plus smartphones on Twitter. In the said tweet, Sheth urged Twitter users to choose between two colors: Sunrise Blue and Glittery Red.

Which colour do you prefer in our upcoming smartphone?



👉Sunrise Blue

👉Glittery Red



RT & reply with #CaptureTheLight! pic.twitter.com/nF3a0xZEOv — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 2, 2022

While the CEO does not explicitly mention that these colors are for the Realme 9 Pro series, we can presume that they are because the 9 Pro was recently spotted in Sunrise Blue in the hands of a well-known leaker, KL Rahul, per GizmoChina.

Will There Be 5G Variants?

Tech Radar furthered that firstly, Realme has identified two phones that are still on their way: the Realme 9 Pro and Pro Plus, although that naming certainly suggests a 'non-Pro' version is coming too. Realme has never released a Pro Plus phone before.

Realme has reportedly changed its pattern of having one 5G phone with two 4G phones for each generation of numbered phones, as these two phones will be 5G-compatible.

