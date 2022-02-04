Netflix Released Its 2022 Movies to Watch Out For: 5 Films to Binge-Watch This Year

Looking for some binge-worthy movies this year? Netflix will be releasing numerous titles to watch out for this year, including "The Gray Man" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

Netflix Released Its 2022 Movies To Watch Out For

Netflix has released a list of all of the upcoming films that will be available on its streaming service this year. Netflix will release numerous films on its streaming platform in the next months, including "Enola Holmes 2," "The Gray Man," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," and "Knives Out 2," per BGR.

Hollywood heavyweights such as Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Halle Berry, Daniel Craig, Adam Sandler, Ryan Reynolds, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, and Eddie Murphy will all appear in these films.

Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Kim Farrant, Paul Feig, Anthony and Joe Russo, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, and Dev Patel are among the filmmakers who will be collaborating with the streaming service this year.

In the trailer released by Netflix, the company stated in the caption that every week, fresh comedies, action thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels, and more are added to the Netflix Film universe. The streaming platform also added that they will have a movie for every mood, from laughs to tears to adrenaline-pumping, edge-of-your-seat tension.

As of writing, the Netflix 2022 Movie Preview official trailer garnered 1.2 million views and more than 1,700 comments.

5 Films to Binge-Watch on Netflix This Year

5. 'Pinocchio'

Guillermo del Toro, an Academy Award® winner, reimagines Carlo Collodi's famous story about a wooden marionette, who is mysteriously brought to life in order to heal the heart of a bereaved woodcarver named Geppetto.

Pinocchio's wayward and disobedient journey in search of a place in the world is chronicled in this delightful stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson.

4. 'Hustle'

A down-on-his-luck basketball scout, played by actor Adam Sandler, discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a troubled past abroad and decides to bring the phenom to the United States against his team's wishes. They have one more chance to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA despite the odds.

3. 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker, looks to have it all: a sought-after career at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon in "The Luckiest Girl Alive."

When the director of a crime documentary approaches her to ask for her side of the tragic incident that occurred when she was an adolescent at the renowned Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to shatter her carefully built life.

2. 'Slumberland'

A young girl uncovers a hidden map to Slumberland's dreamworld. With the help of an eccentric outlaw, she travels through dreams and nightmares in the hopes of seeing her late father again.

1. 'The Gray Man'

When the CIA's most proficient mercenary, whose true identity is actually unknown, accidentally reveals dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague places a bounty on his life.

This triggers a global pursuit by international assassins.



