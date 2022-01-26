'Peacemaker' Surpasses Netflix's 'The Witcher' as HBO Max Gains Momentum, More Content to Come

DC movie "Peacemaker" scores record-breaking numbers as one of HBO Max's most watched shows. "The Suicide Squad" spinoff, which featured John Cena as Peacemaker, surpassed Netflix "The Witcher" and Disney+ "The Book of Boba Fett" in popularity!



HBO Max is also taking advantage of its momentum to advertise new series like "Green Lantern" and "Batgirl." This caused a lot of hype among DC fans. Note that there are many other DC movies to look out for later this year.

HBO Max 'Peacemaker' Gains Momentum

According to Insider, the HBO Max "Peacemaker" series surpassed a lot of expectations. Notably, it is a spinoff story from last year's "The Suicide Squad," following the story of the chaotic patriot Peacemaker. This new series just started streaming on January 17.

Although John Cena acting as Peacemaker was a huge contributor to its success, the movie had plenty of good points that fans appreciated. It featured fun and witty characters, a compelling storyline, and a new perspective of the DC universe.

"Peacemaker" was created by movie director James Gunn. The series is recognized as "the most in-demand original streaming TV series in the world" as of January 22, per data firm Parrot Analytics. As previously mentioned, "Peacemaker" surpassed both "The Witcher" and "The Book of Boba Fett," being 69.5 times more in-demand than the average series.

Note that "Peacemaker" also appeased a lot of internet critics, scoring 94 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

HBO Max Growth and Ratings

It is worth noting that the HBO Max streaming platform is also gaining popularity. HBO and Max ended last year with a combined 73.8 million subscribers, indicating a massive growth in the company.

For reference, Insider said that Netflix has 222+ million subscribers and Disney+ had 118+ million subscribers. Although HBO Max had the least number of subscribers, the total demand for the platform's services grew by 39.2 percent. Netflix in the same period only grew by 10.3 percent.

Early rumors say HBO Max numbers might continue to grow in the coming months. This is because of its incoming movies and series.

HBO Max 2022 Movies: DC Series

Insider said that new series like "Green Lantern" and "Justice League Dark" should be under development. Unfortunately, HBO Max has yet to reveal a launch date for these shows.

However, the HBO Max "Batgirl" movie is expected to debut this year. Note that during launch, Warner Bros movies will have a 45-day window before it finally debuts on HBO Max.

Another movie to look out for is definitely "The Batman," which will debut in theaters on March 3. According to IGN, HBO Max streaming should start immediately on April 19.

Keep in mind that HBO Max is a streaming platform, so only subscribers can access the move. The service costs $9.99 - $14.99 a month and $99.99 to $149.99 per year.

