5 Battery Myths Debunked: How to Charge Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops Properly

Batteries are pretty essential in the modern world. It powers important gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and tablets, which are crucial to many daily activities. Unfortunately, there are a lot of myths about batteries. Be warned that following this incorrect information can often lead to damage to most batteries.

On the flip side, knowing more about batteries can help extend their life span. In turn, consumers can make the most out of their gadgets just by properly charging them. How To Geek lists out some myths and suggestions for better battery maintenance.

Shallow and Full Discharges

First, keep in mind that modern devices use lithium-Ion batteries. These have no memory effect, so users do not need to be completely discharged to 0 percent or charged up to 100 percent. In fact, completely discharging a battery will cause some strain in its built-up.

So for optimal battery care, users should only charge their devices if it drops below 50 percent, and users should avoid letting the phone drain until 20 percent. Note however that laptops can be an exception to this rule. Depending on the manufacturer, some laptops prefer full charge or draining the unit until 0 percent to recalibrate the system.

Don't drain battery 0%

In case a device drops to zero percent battery, users are advised to recharge as soon as possible. Be warned that leaving it drained for a few days can cause permanent damage to the battery pack, which would lower its performance time. As a general advice, users should store their device at a 50 percent charge. This will apply to circumstances where users leave their phone, laptop, or tablet overnight.

Read Also: WhatsApp Scam Raked Thousand Of Pounds From Welsh Victims: Here are Ways to Avoid Being a Victim

Do Not Leave a Battery Plugged All The Time

A common question among users is whether they can leave a device plugged in all the time. Wired noted that many owners like to do this while leaving their WiFi, Bluetooth and other connectivity settings on. Be warned that doing this opens up the risk of overcharging and overheating.

Experts say that leaving connectivity settings eats up a lot of battery power. So to save the device from excessive strain, users should turn off connectivity settings when charging. If users have to connect to another device or the internet, they should only connect with one network at a time.

Hot Battery and Hardware Damages

PC Mag emphasized that not following the previous suggestions can cause a battery to overheat. Note that this also happens whenever devices perform demanding tasks or load heavy programs.

Be warned that whenever batteries get too hot, it can cause hardware damage. At best, a device might quickly wear down, and at worse, some segments might combust. Before this happens, users are advised to leave their devices alone for a few minutes whenever it gets too hot to touch.

Batteries Will Eventually Wear Down

Lastly, be warned that no matter how much care a user puts into their device, it will eventually wear down in due time. Some indicators for this issue will be shorter battery life. Keep in mind that following the suggestion above can help slow down the process, but users will still have to change batteries every 2 to 3 years.



Related Article: City in the Netherlands To Be Disassembled to Give Way to Jeff Bezos' Super Yacht, Residents Are Mad