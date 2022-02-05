Best Online Platforms to Buy Your Nintendo Switch From

With the global pandemic, most players are looking for something to keep them entertained. It appears like everyone and their mother is attempting to purchase a Nintendo Switch at the moment.

As a result of this, the Nintendo Switch is quickly sold out almost everywhere, leaving players with few options if they have been wanting to get their hands on one. Third-party dealers will provide the most reliable online platforms for purchasing Nintendo Switches.

This page contains a comprehensive list of all of the retailers where players may purchase the Nintendo Switch, in order to assist them in getting their game on.

It was initially difficult to find the Nintendo Switch, as it was with most other consoles during the pandemic.

Fortunately, merchants such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart now frequently carry the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite in a variety of color configurations and models, providing those who missed out on Nintendo's adaptable platform with ample opportunity to purchase the console of their dreams.

Below is a written guide of online platforms buyers can purchase their Nintendo Switch from, as recommended by The Verge.

Where To Buy Your Nintendo Switch Lite From?

Aside from the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite is also still available for players to enjoy. However, there are some significant distinctions between the Nintendo Switch Lite and its larger counterpart the Nintendo Switch.

The Lite is only capable of functioning as a handheld console, it cannot be connected to a television, and is significantly smaller, lighter, and more durable than its dockable counterpart.

Amazon, Best Buy, and the majority of other major shops currently carry the Nintendo Switch Lite as a standalone console, though only in a few different color options. Amazon is offering the turquoise and pink variants for $199.99, which is the same price as the manufacturer's suggested retail price, and Walmart and Target are selling the pink model for the same price.

Read Also: Xbox Guide: 2 Ways to Clear Xbox Series X Cache to Improve Speed, Get Extra Storage

Where To Buy Your Nintendo Switch From?

If gamers choose to purchase a standalone console, the Nintendo Switch with red and blue Joy-Cons may be purchased for $299.99 at Best Buy, Target, and Amazon, respectively. Both Amazon and Best Buy sell the model with gray Joy-Cons for $299.99, which is the same price as the black model.

A Nintendo Switch bundle with gray Joy-Cons and a 64GB SanDisk microSD card is currently available for $314.38 ($5.60 off) on Amazon, if players prefer shopping for a bundled one. To compensate for this, Amazon is also offering a version with a 128GB microSD card for $319.95, a $15 savings over the regular price, and another with a 256GB SanDisk microSD card for $341.98, a savings of $11.

In addition to the model with the red and blue Joy-Cons, there are two other models with identical Joy-Cons that are slightly different in price. Aside from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition of the Nintendo Switch may also be purchased for $299.99 through the company's website.

Furthermore, if players are not opposed to the idea of purchasing a pre-owned or refurbished console, they can look into GameStop and Nintendo's online shop, where they can frequently find great bargains on refurbished Switch systems. For example, GameStop is currently offering discounts on first- and second-generation consoles of up to $20.

Related Article: How to Clear Nintendo Switch Cache in 6 Steps and Why You Need to Do It