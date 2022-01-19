Xbox Guide: 2 Ways to Clear Xbox Series X Cache to Improve Speed, Get Extra Storage

This Xbox guide in how to improve the speed of a user's console will give a greater user experience through clearing cache and power cycling the device.

Just like highly specialized computers, the Xbox console also has the ability to slow down in performance over time.

The Xbox Series X cache is the data that the Xbox's drive keeps over time, which is useful in keeping processes fast and will effectively decrease the need to constantly load elements frequently.

However, over the course of weeks or months, the cache may accumulate, leading to the point where the operating system begins to work inefficiently due to the weight of accumulated redundant data.

Hence, during this time, the Xbox needs to be clean to keep its optimal functions.

In addition, GameSpot stated that if the Xbox Series X Clcache will accumulate, it can result in decreased efficiency, performance, and speed, significantly slowing down tasks and operations.

Furthermore, according to DotEsports, clearing the Xbox Series X cache will be one of the options to free up space and RAM in which the Xbox's system may have been stored unnecessarily.

The good news is that the users can clear the Xbox Series X cache, and there are various ways to do it.

Users do not need to worry for it these ways are easy and will totally help reach optimal performance and increase free storage.

How to Clear Xbox Series X Cache: Step by Step Guide

According to TechRadar and GameSpot, here are the two options to clear the Xbox Series X cache:

Xbox Guide Option #1 - Power cycling (Restart) the Xbox console

To clear the Xbox Series X cache, users need to close the Xbox totally, performing a full power cycle and restart. Remember, this is not just turning the console off and on.

First, turn off the Xbox and unplug it from the power outlet. Second, wait for at least 2 minutes Third, during its unpowered state, the user will press and hold the Xbox's power button, repeating this for several times. Fourth, reinsert plug back in. After the user turns it on, the cache will be cleared, resulting in better Xbox performance.

Xbox Guide Option #2 - Clear Xbox's cache through its system menu

The secnd option does not include turning it on and off, instead, it is done by navigating through the system menu of the Xbox Series X.

There is no available button that directly clears cache, hence, enlisted below is a useful step by step guide to do it:

First, press the main Xbox button in the controller. Second, Go to the main Settings menu. Third, choose the "Devices and Connections" option. Fourth, look for the sub-menu, "Blu-Ray", click it. Fifth, press the "Persistent Storage" then, click the "Clear" option.

After following the Xbox guide steps previously mentioned, it will successfully clear the Xbox Series X cache, removing all unwanted load or data in the Xbox.

This will have two main benefits for the system.

First, increase the speed and overall performance of its operations.

Second, it will increase free storage for the system. The Xbox Series X users should clear cache every few months in order to maintain overall optimal performance.

