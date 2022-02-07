Apple Watch Saves Another Man By Calling 991

The old, golden phrase "an apple a day, takes the doctor away" seems to be the same line that tech giant Apple is trying to establish. With the same purpose, Apple Watch calls a doctor to save a person.

For such purpose, Apple built its Apple Watch, after all.

Just recently, the Apple Watch has proved itself to be a person's new savior as it once again saved a man from further injuries.

A man who fell from his electric bike in Hermosa Beach was saved by his Apple Watch, according to MacRumors and Fox11.

When authorities arrived, they found the man on the roadside, lying unconsciously next to his electric bike and with his head bleeding.

How The Apple Watch Saved The Man

Based on the reports, the police received a call initiated by the Apple Watch, which gave information that the owner of the gadget "has taken a hard fall."

MacRumors said the fall detection feature of the device would use a "gyroscope and accelerometer" to determine if the owner of the watch has had a sudden fall.

As soon as the watch detected that the owner fell, it will first "try to tap the owner on the wrist, sounds its alarm, and shows an alert," based on MacRumors' report.

Believing immediate help is needed, the watch will call for emergency personnel when the owner does not respond to its alerts.

Help will then be sent based on the watch's information and call and location.

As reported by iTech Post before, Apple Watch also has a heart monitoring feature, and it can share health information with physicians and loved ones.

The latest version of the Apple Watch is Apple Watch Series 7.

Other Reports Wherein The Apple Watch Saved Its Owner

Aside from this Hermosa Beach incident, the Apple Watch has long saved its owners from life-threatening incidents through its features.

Just last year, Apple Insider reported a similar scenario wherein an 85-year-old man in Ottawa, Japan, experienced a fall while on his way home. The Apple Watch detected the fall and called for emergency services.

In August 2021, 9TO5Mac reported another incident where Apple Watch detected its owner fell on the floor, prompting it to call for help. According to the story, the 25-year-old man went to the hospital due to abdominal pain but suddenly fell when he was in the bathroom. Fortunately, he was wearing his Apple Watch at that time.

In 2021, a 70-year-old man named Dan Pfau was also rescued with the help of his Apple Watch. According to 9TO5Mac, Pfau fell, and his head hit the hardwood, causing him to bleed.

Because he was unable to move, Pfau called his wife by using the dictation feature of the Apple Watch and got some help.

Similarly, in 2019, a man lauded Apple Watch for being a way to save his father, who fell off his bicycle in Washington.

There might have been many other unreported incidents where Apple Watch served to save a person from falls, but what present reports indicate is that the gadget plays its role well when it comes to detecting falls.

