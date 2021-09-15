New Apple Watch Series 7: Design, Specs, Health and Security Feature Upgrades, and More

Apple has revealed its new Apple Watch Series 7, and it looks very similar to the Apple Watch Series 6 until you take a closer look. With a few subtle design changes and some fun new upgrades, the newest Apple smartwatch looks sleek and ready to play a big role in users' health and daily life.

Apple Watch Series 7 Upgrades: Specs, Design, New Colors

A first look at the new Apple Watch Series 7, you wouldn't notice much of a change until you look closer.

The case and the display have softer, more rounded corners, explained Forbes. The new cases are 41mm and 45mm, just slightly bigger than the 40mm and 44mm from the previous series, but the existing bands are still compatible.

Looking at the display, it is now significantly larger. Sporting slimmer bezels, it shows more content on the screen. The new Series 7 also introduces the new Contour and Modular Duo watch faces that take advantage of the new curved edges and large screen, featuring edges that show clock faces from the sides, said 9 to 5 Mac. The larger screen supports a full keyboard for text input and is also brighter during indoor use.

With all that new display real estate, Apple also fitted the Series 7 with the most crack-resistant glass with IP6X certification for dust and water resistance.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five aluminum colors, including midnight, starlight, green, a new shade of blue, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Users of the Series 7 can enjoy faster charging speeds, which have improved by 33% offering 8 hours of sleep tracking from just 8 minutes of charging. The battery can go from 0% to 80% in a 45-minute charge. The Watch will adopt a new charging method, using USB-C and the current magnetic charging puck, said 9 to 5 Mac.

Apple watchOS 8

Though not much else has been revealed by Apple just yet, their Apple Watch Series 7 introduction video available on YouTube shows exciting features like SwingVision, which calculates how fast a tennis serve was, tracking how far a drive was while playing golf, how far you've biked, and even how many waves you've surfed.

Aside from new features for when you're active, the Apple Watch Series 7 also offers new health features like ECG scans and Blood Oxygen level stats.

A few safety features include fall detection while cycling on top of the SOS button.

When the Apple Watch Series 7 Will be Available

No exact schedule has been announced as to when the Apple Watch Series 7 will hit the market. Apple said that the Series 7 will be available "later this fall" said 9 to 5 Mac.

No pre-order dates have been released either, but October could be the likely release date in light of the reports of production delays.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be priced starting at $399, just like the pricing of the Series 6. The Apple Watch lineup will still include the Series 3 and the SE models without changes in price or features.

