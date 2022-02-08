Jeff Bezos Presents New Amazon Super Bowl Ad Highlighting Alexa's Hunches Feature

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shared their new Super Bowl ad showing its Alexa Hunches feature.

For those who still do not know, Investopedia explained that the Super Bowl event simply symbolizes the annual championship game of U.S National Football League (NFL), which is an association of professional gridiron football teams.

In terms of the event date, it is usually held in January or February hosted in a different city each year by the winners of the NFL's American Football Conference and National Football Conference championships.

Since this is one of the most anticipated and most watched event yearly, numerous companies are taking this opportunity to advertise their products.

In relation to this, Investopedia furthered that the commercial time for the Super Bowl event is one of the most expensive of any televised event in the United States. An example of this was in 2016, a 30-second spot cost approximately $4.8 million.

Since the 1980s, the Super Bowl's commercials have garnered nearly as much interest as the game itself, particularly after Apple's blockbuster 1984 ad.

For instance, Jeff Bezos' recently released a Super Bowl ad showing the Alexa's Hunches feature through his Twitter account.

To further emphasize the said ad that was played by real-life celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, the ad started when Jost inviting Johansson over to see a fantastic smart house command for the big game.

Upon Jost reiterated "Alexa, it's game day," the house assistant switches on the TV, which is tuned to a football game on Amazon's Prime streaming service, closes the curtains. Aside from this, it also showed a smart wine cooler chills the rosé bottles.

To their astonishment, they both said that, "It's like she can read your mind."

The Verge explained that the cooling of wine bottles is based on a real Alexa feature called Hunches.

In this feature, Amazon collects data from your smart home predicting and recommending actions, adding that the hunches feature is on by default.

After the said game day, the ad continued by showing Johansson and Jost's morning.

Johansson wakes up next to Jost in bed, then Alexa declares that it is already purchasing a mouthwash, showing that he is thinking about her foul breath.

What is Amazon Alexa Hunches Feature?

Make Use Of explained that Amazon Alexa Hunches feature lets the acts on a hunch and help you get things done without having to wait for another command. This is an improvement over the voice assistant's capacity to read between the lines of your requests.

Furthermore, the virtual assistant will also notify you whenever it discovers that any of the smart home gadgets are not working properly or not in the anticipated state. To inform you on this matter, it will alert you through voice or mobile push notification.

Amusingly, you can command the virtual assistant to solve this matter even if you are not at home.

