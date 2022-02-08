Meta Quest 2 Dominates Steam Platform, Good News For Zuckerberg? | Difference Between Metaverse and Multiverse

In the poll conducted by Valve, the VR headgear Meta Quest 2 appears to dominate the Steam platform.

In addition to this, the VR-related report seems to be good news for Meta CEO since it is betting the company's future to the Metaverse.

Meta Quest 2 Dominates Steam Platform, Good News For Facebook CEO?

According to Digital Trends, the Steam Hardware and Software Poll, which was conducted to garner reports about the components that Steam gamers utilize the most, has finally been updated by Valve.

With a market share of over 46%, the Valve poll clearly showed that the Meta Quest 2, previously Oculus, was by far the most popular VR headset compared to other headgear existing in the market.

For those who still do not know what Virtual Reality (VR) is, Marxent Lab explained that it creates a virtual world using computer technologies, immersing the user in an automated experience, which is far more different than traditional user interfaces.

Besides, users are involved and can engage with 3-dimensional environments rather than watching a screen in front of them. The computer is converted into a gatekeeper to this imaginary reality by replicating as many senses as possible, including seeing, hearing, touch, and even smell.

The Valve poll also includes its Index VR gear placing in the second spot, with roughly 14 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, the majority of the survey is completed by the Meta Rift S, HTC Vive, and other Windows mixed reality (XR) headgear from tech giants HP and Dell. This calculation is not good news for HTC, whose Vive headset was once one of the most popular.

This VR-related report is certainly a good thing for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg, who bases the company's future on creating the "metaverse" through a virtual environment.

According to market estimates, global shipments of XR headsets have increased 348 percent since 2020, with Meta alone accounting for about three-quarters of the market.

Digital Trends added that this could be a great opportunity for Meta to be the face of the metaverse if the social media giant maintains this pace.

On the other hand, since metaverse and multiverse are one of the hot topics all over the world, Forbes explained in detail its differences.

Metaverse Vs. Multiverse: Explained!

As mentioned, Facebook CEO believes that metaverse is the future of social media.

Metaverse is possible on VR and AR headsets, wearable technology, social media and social interaction, internet-wide avatars, immersive experiences, and collaboration at work and virtual conference rooms.

Since the start of the pandemic, personal interactions became limited and social media proved its importance during the trying times.

For those who have watched the movie "Ready Player One," metaverse appears to have some similarities with this.

In the said movie, people live in two worlds: the actual and virtual-reality-based life. Additionally, players can create their own character or appearance depending on what they like.

Meanwhile, Forbes explained that the idea of multiverse, often referred to as "bubble universes," dates from before the Big Bang and proposes that the universe ballooned, with just one consequence being our Universe.

The hypothesis also created several of those completely unique worlds, plus a handful of big bangs.

