Microsoft Says Their HoloLens is 'Doing Great,' Will it Work on the Metaverse?

Rumors say that Microsoft "killed" its HoloLens 3 sometime last year. However, a technical fellow working in the company argues that their mixed reality headset is "doing great."

Technology related to augmented and virtual reality has been growing rapidly in the last few years. This is why headset devices like Oculus Quest 2, Sony PlayStation VR, and HTC Vive Pro 2 are selling as hot products in the market.

Note that the iconic software giant Microsoft is also working on projects in the industry. One device under development is their "mixed reality headset" called HoloLens.

Microsoft HoloLens Cancelled?

After its debut with HoloLens 2, Microsoft notably stopped updates about its developments. This is because user review revealed that the technology wasn't ready for consumers yet. Unfortunately, this also sparked rumors that it had been a "failed product."

According to Business Insider, Microsoft had "scrapped plans for HoloLens 3" last year. The company apparently reached "the end of the road" for the headset, which implied the product was a failure. Microsoft then reportedly agreed to move forward by partnering with the electronics company Samsung. Together, they are rumored to be working on a new mixed reality device.

Sources from The Verge elaborated the reports about this cancellation. They noted that unnamed employees claimed there was confusion and uncertainty over Microsoft staff. This further destroyed any chance of manufacturing HoloLens 3, because the gadget was "plagued by quality and performance problems."

Microsoft HoloLens 3 Update

However, one Microsoft employee argued against these reports. Alex Kipman, a technical fellow at Microsoft who might be directly working on the HoloLens project, warns readers "don't believe what you read on the internet."

don't believe what you read on the internet. #HoloLens is doing great and if you search said internet they also said we had cancelled #HoloLens2... which last I checked we shipped with success [)-) — Alex Kipman (@akipman) February 3, 2022



He shared that "HoloLens is doing great," which implies the company is continuing its research and development about the device. Unfortunately, Kipman did not share any other updates about the project, so it is hard to determine how much the HoloLens has achieved in these last few months.

Kipman also pointed out that "if you search (the) internet, they also said we had canceled HoloLens 2... which last I checked we shipped with success." This is a direct reference to their ongoing sale with the HoloLens 2, which is available for $3,500 at the time of writing.

Will HoloLens Work on the Metaverse?

It is worth mentioning that YouTuber UploadVR tested and reviewed the HoloLens 2 last year. The expert said that "the technology to make AR a truly viable new medium can be glimpsed in HoloLens 2, but it's going to be a long time yet before it's fully realized."



He pointed out that HoloLens 2 has a lot of potential to bring out the virtual world and overlay it with reality, which shares the same principle with the growing metaverse. However, since the HoloLens 3 is still under development, it is hard to determine how effective it would be in the metaverse.

