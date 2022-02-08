Mojang Studios Releases 'Minecraft Dungeons' Patch Notes, Introduces Festival Of Frost Content

"Minecraft Dungeons" players, listen up! Mojang Studios released patch notes which fixed numerous game bugs.

Amusingly, the block-game developer also added a new content named Festival of Frost.

Mojang Studios 'Minecraft Dungeons' Patch Notes Released

Mojang Studios released lengthy patch notes for "Minecraft Dungeons" on Feb. 8. According to their blog post, this "Minecraft Dungeons" patch note is the 1.13.1.0 version.

According to Sportskeeda, Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios, and Double Eleven collaborated to create Minecraft Dungeons, which is an action RPG. This game was released on May 26, 2020. Since then, it has been a hit.

This block-building DLC game is available on Windows, Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation.

To further emphasize the patch notes, it provides fixes for seven-game components, including performance or stability, general, gameplay, tower, missions, gear, and user interface.

Performance And Stability

The patch notes fixed its unresponsiveness when browsing the Hero Select screen while searching for internet permissions for the game's performance and stability.

It also fixed a crash occurring when selecting "Equip" and tapping the spacebar while picking an artifact on the Tower Reward Select screen.

It also fixed a crash on PlayStations if players skipped the Microsoft Account connecting process.

The "Minecraft Dungeons" patch notes also addressed the crash when logging out of the game on PC. It also improved the performance when opening the Mission Select screen.

General

The Season 1 accomplishments on Steam may now be unlocked without owning the Season 1 Adventure Pass.

Aside from this, the Adventure Points are also now available when new PlayStation Network accounts are created.

Gameplay

To promote accessibility, a new mouse hover sound element was included to interactable items in the environment. Because the sound is three-dimensional, gamers may get more range and directional information that will assist them in finding interactable items.

It also fixed a bug that prohibited certain players from receiving awards for Adventure Rank 1 and 2.

Moreover, upon accessing a chest or fighting a monster, potions, and TNT--a bug that sometimes falls through the ground was also fixed in this patch notes.

The bug where damage statistics disappear after striking a monster with a harmful spell was also addressed.

In addition to this, Raid Banners now have sound effects that were previously unavailable. It also fixed creatures spawning in front of players without spawn animation.

The Tower

The "Minecraft Dungeons" patch notes fixed some items which were left in the player's inventory after failing a Tower run. Additionally, it also addressed the error of the player avatar that seemed stretched on the reward screen after finishing a Tower floor.

Moreover, the tower beginning gear now has enchantments that vary with each new Tower configuration.

After dealing with Tower merchants for the first time during a Tower Run, it resolved the white flashing screen.

The issue of duplicate Tower floor rewards reappearing too frequently has been resolved. The Tower has now set a restriction on how many times prizes can be dropped after seven levels.

On various Tower levels, missing wind visual effects were fixed.

Missions

For specific ambush situations, it fixed the music which was not playing. Arch Haven is also fixed an inaccessible chest.

Underhalls with inaccessible chests have been fixed.

Gear

Nimble Turtle Armor, Sponge Striker, Encrusted Anchor, The Beginning and the End, Call of the Void, and Sturdy Shulker Armor now have item descriptions.

Exploding Crossbows, like other ranged weapons, now activate the Growing enchantment.

On Exploding Crossbows, the Fuse Shot enchantment is no longer active.

User Interface

The inventory screen's "All" tab should now always be shown first and organized by the most recently picked up items.

During a Tower Run, Mojang Studios fixed an error about Enchantment Points.

When players close the Adventure Hub and then open the task choose page or inventory, the patch note also fixed the partial loss of input.

On the Adventure Hub screen, scrolling through prizes has been improved.

Festival Of Frost Content

"Minecraft Dungeons" is holding a winter-themed event to commemorate the game's 15 millionth player. In this content, players may participate in the Festival of Frost from Feb. 8 to 22, which includes icy challenges such as new themed levels in the Tower's 21-floor structure.

Seasonal Trials and awards from last year's Chills and Thrills event will also be present.

Surprisingly, adventurers will also receive a login reward in the shape of the beautiful Iceologer Cape.

