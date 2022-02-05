From Mojang To Microsoft: Players Required To Migrate 'Minecraft' Accounts Until March 10; Here's How

In a bid to improve safety and security in the Java Edition of "Minecraft," players are being asked to migrate their account from Mojang to Microsoft.

PCGamesN said that this major change in the game was first announced in 2020 when Microsoft acquired Mojang and "Minecraft."

The process kicked off in early 2021 and was initially done by groups, ensuring players that such move is for player safety and security.

Although many players have switched already, there are those who still use their Mojang account.

Beginning March 10 this year, players will need to use a Microsoft account otherwise they will not be able to play the game at all as the account would be deactivated.

As per the Minecraft blog, this transition is mandatory, but it would not be too troublesome as the steps are just easy and players will receive rewards.

Benefits Of Transitioning From Mojang To Microsoft

According to Neowin, the game developers offered rewards to encourage players to migrate. Of all the rewards, they took pride on additional security through a two-factor authentication.

Aside from that, players would also have the capacity to link PC-based games in the "Minecraft" universe to the same account.

Since the change was introduced, game developers have also been conducting some improvements, starting with a better parental controls and the ability to block chat messages and invitations.

More so, these rewards also come with a "Java Cape" as "Minecraft's" way of thanking players for their participation, which can be easily redeemed after the trasition. This was also eyed as a strategy to attract more players to migrate.

Amid these changes, the developers assured that there will be no changes on the "Minecraft" game itselft. Instead, this is intended for account unification only.

Players can also keep their old username.

However, it is recommended to migrate before March 10 for a seamless process.

"Minecraft" assures that players' progress, data, creations, and skins will not be affected.

How To Transfer Account From Mojang To Microsoft

Although the term "account transition" may sound pretty complex, the process of doing so is just simple. Sportskeeda has provided steps to switch from Mojang to Microsoft and prevent account deactivation.

Refer to the steps below for guidance.

1. Log in to "Minecraft" account.

2. Look for the "It's Your Turn To Move" banner and simply follow the prompt.

3. Click on the "Move my Account" option.

4. Verify the account by putting in the code received through the email account linked to Mojang.

5. Click on the "Submit and Start Migration" to start the process

6. This will require a new email and password. Note that school or work are not acceptable.

7. If an existing Microsoft account is preferred for this, simply click on the "Existing Microsoft Account" option

8. Authenticate the transaction by providing required details correctly (e.g., birthday & country)

9. Use prefered gamertag and select desired profile picture

10. There will be a "Let's Move" prompt, so just simple click on it to finish the proces.

"Minecraft" has provided accessible info tab to cater commonly asked questions, including setting up a Microsoft account.

