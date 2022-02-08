Triumph TE-1 Electric Motorcycle Prototype Revealed: Does It Use Formula 1 Technology?

Fans are finally getting an update on the first-ever Triumph electric motorcycle. Sources say the motorcycle prototype is ready for live testing and final styling.

In an effort to stop environmental pollution, the electric vehicle (EV) industry has grown popular in the last couple of years. Note that their projects often concentrate on swapping combustion engines for electric alternatives, as seen on companies like Tesla and Rivian.

However, progress related to electric bikes often falls behind when compared to electric cars. Triumph Motorcycles Ltd, in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), saw this as an opportunity to introduce an exciting new project.



Triumph TE-1 Motorcycle: Williams Advanced Engineering Technology

Last year, Triumph shared their plans for a new motorcycle called Triumph TE-1. The team boasted an "innovative advanced electric powertrain and battery," which will be the first-of-its-kind in the motorcycle industry. Keep in mind that WAE is an active participant in the Formula 1 events, which implies racing-related engines being added to Triumph TE-1.

However, Carscoops pointed out that Triumph TE-1 is not a production bike. This means the bike might not be open for sale to the general public. Instead, Triumph TE-1 will be "a rolling testbed for lightweight electric powertrain technologies," which could serve as the foundation for future street bikes.

Read Also: Electric Sports Car: Lotus, Britishvolt Collaborating to Release EV Sports Car by 2026

Triumph Electric Motorcycle: Specs and Features

Carscoops further explained the specs and features teased about this EV motorcycle. According to sources, WAE promised a powerful drivetrain and 15kWH battery. Its peak output is expected around 170 kW (228 hp/231 PS), and its continuous output is around 130 kW (174 hp/177 PS). Note that the motorcycle's energy is distributed to the rear wheel via a toothed belt instead of a chain.

The EV motorcycle also promises a lot of efficiency, electric range, performance, and power. It might also include a feature like 360-volt electrics that enable the battery to charge from 0 to 80 percent in under 20 minutes.

Triumph TE-1 Electric Motorcycle Track Testing

According to Car Throttle, the manufacturer just recently announced the end of their "collaboration phase." This implies a full working prototype for Triumph TE-1 has been completed and is ready for testing!

Triumph will oversee the prototype testing, which could include rolling road and track experiments. Sources say the whole regime could take up to six months to complete.

After the tests, Car Throttle said the Triumph TE-1 should be ready for "active track demonstration." If it passes, then manufacturers can start planning for a production version.

The electric motorcycle Triumph TE-1 is a massive project that teases a lot of potential for the future. This could be a model for both road users and track experts who use motorcycles. However, keep in mind that it is still under development, so it's hard to determine if Triumph TE-1 could live up to expectations. Fans are recommended to watch out for more updates.

Related Article: Tesla Recalls 54k Cars to Disable 'Rolling Stop' in Self-Driving Software That Poses Safety Risks