Apple’s Rumored ‘realityOS’ Has Been Spotted in the App Store Upload Logs?

Apple is reportedly working on a long-rumored virtual or augmented reality headset that could launch as early as 2023, but developers have discovered additional references to a new "realityOS" operating system that could power the device.

Apple open-source code has begun to contain more references to the "realityOS," the operating system that will be used by the headset, which is causing excitement among tech enthusiasts as the hardware gets closer to becoming a reality.

“#if TARGET_FEATURE_REALITYOS”



Well then. This at least confirms it 1) has its own OS & binaries, and 2) has a realityOS Simulator https://t.co/6a25kWshXR pic.twitter.com/RyF5O5gFjg — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 9, 2022

Tech enthusiasts are excited to see a more stylish pair of augmented reality glasses will be released at a later date.

The realityOS operating system, which was first reported as "rOS" in 2017, has also been spotted in some pre-release iOS 13 beta builds.

The Apple headset is anticipated to provide an innovative experience that allows users to switch between augmented reality and virtual reality modes seamlessly.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also added that the Apple headset might include two M1-style Apple silicon chips that will provide Mac-level computing power.

He also added that the Apple headset might be a standalone platform that provides a reasonable explanation for developing its own dedicated operating system.

'realityOS': AR/VR Headset

In order for the AR/VR headset to function properly, it will need to run a new operating system, previously known as "rOS," which stands for Reality Operating System.

"rOS" is expected to power Apple's augmented reality headset, in the same way, that tvOS powers Apple TV, macOS powers Macs, and watchOS powers Apple Watch.

"Oak" was the internal codename for the AR/VR operating system when it was first developed in 2017.

Read Also: Amazon is Raising Maximum Base Salary To $350,000 From Previous Max of $160,000

It has been discovered that 'realityOS' is mentioned in the App Store upload logs.

This indicates, perhaps to no one's surprise, that the headset will include an App Store where third-party developers will be able to distribute augmented reality and virtual reality applications.

Release Date of 'realityOS'

9to5Mac reported that the 'realityOS' is expected to be ergonomically chunky, pricey, and an extremely advanced product compared to its competitors since it is Apple's first AR/VR headset.

Apple is rumored to be planning an official announcement of the headset this year, possibly during WWDC or at a media event later in the year.

Unfortunately, due to technical challenges, it was reported that the release of the "realityOS" has an enormous possibility of being pushed back until 2023.

In addition to that, The Verge reported that Apple originally planned to unveil the product this year at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Apple is reportedly experiencing difficulties with the realityOS's overheating, cameras, and software, which could cause the headset unveiling to be delayed.

However, it's possible that Apple is attempting to get the software development kits for 'realityOS' into the hands of developers ahead of the operating system's official launch.

Revolutionizing Streaming

MacRumors stated that the "realityOS" is a completely immersive 3-D digital environment that Apple intends to be used for gaming, media consumption, and communication.

In addition, Apple also desires to develop an App Store specifically intended for the headset, focusing on streaming video content, whether it may be gaming, social media, video conferencing, and the like.

Related Article: Apple Workforce Suffer Mistreatment, Allegedly "Struggling to Survive" With Hourly Pay Below $25 [REPORT]