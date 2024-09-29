Meta is Developing a Smartwatch, Says Leaks—Will It Feature the EMG Band?

Over the years, Meta has been at the center of leaks involving its reported plans to develop a smartwatch, especially when the company introduced a new kind of wristband. After it was initially announced years ago, eta's EMG band was reintroduced by the company in the recent Meta Connect 2024, and this time, the company was able to talk about its latest features and capabilities.

While Meta previously said that the electromyography (EMG) band will be used for its Orion AR glasses, this can be used for a variety of other wearables. Leaks say that there is a possibility of combining it with a smartwatch.

Meta is Developing a Smartwatch, According to Leaks

Meta recently unveiled its "surface EMG," which has been made into a wristband form factor and can read muscle signals as its input. Now, a report from Android Central has speculated that the rumored smartwatch that Meta is developing can get a boost from this EMG technology.

The fusion of both these wearable technologies can give the rumored smartwatch an improved experience for the user, especially as they will no longer need to use its touch screen or physical buttons for certain actions.

Integrating the EMG band into smartwatches can also give Meta the edge over other brands, especially as most smartwatch bands at present only serve the purpose of keeping the main device secure on the user's wrist.

The EMG Band from Meta is the Ultimate Hands-Free Tech

According to Meta, the EMG wristband is meant for the Orion AR glasses' use, particularly as it can receive input from the new wearable technology, particularly when it comes to the controls of the upcoming device. The EMG also helps with human-computer interactions (HCI), which allows users to click, scroll, swipe, and do more actions on their Orion glasses through the wristband's hands-free features.

Controllers like the ones present on Quest and those that need to be held are no longer be needed due to the EMG bands.

Wearable Technology from Meta

Meta has established itself as one of the top players in social media. It has also made a name for itself in the wearable tech market when it further developed the Quest brand after its acquisition. The most advanced capabilities of Meta's wearables at present involve mixed reality that offer both augmented and virtual realities (XR). These are all present in the Quest 3.

However, Meta still has more in store after the Quest 3, as reports have claimed that the company is looking to follow the Quest 3 with a next-gen model. It should be noted that the budget version, the Quest 3S, has also been recently unveiled.

In addition, Meta previously revealed its haptic gloves that bring the real-world sense of touch for virtual experiences. This, in particular, was even personally demonstrated by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.