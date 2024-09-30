Massive Upgrades Coming to M4 MacBook Pro, According to Alleged Leaked Packaging

While Apple has yet to confirm the existence of the M4-powered MacBook Pro, rumors say that the company is gearing up for its unveiling this October. A new leak, in particular, suggests that the base M4 MacBook Pro model is getting massive upgrades.

According to the leak, the alleged packaging that Apple will use when it sells the M4 MacBook Pro reveals these upgrades. However, it is important to note that this leak remains unverified.

Massive Upgrades Allegedly Coming to Apple M4 MacBook Pro

A leaker known as ShrimpApplePro shared a new image of the alleged packaging of a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip on X. ShrimpApplePro has claimed that this was shared with them by a source, but the legitimacy of it has yet to be confirmed.

The alleged packaging is said to reveal significant upgrades for the base model, including its 16GB unified memory, a 10-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU. It likewise also reveals that the M4 MacBook Pro's base model will also feature three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

Another change spotted by 9to5Mac also suggests that Apple will finally bring a Space Black version for the base MacBook Pro model. The model previously only came in either Space Grey or Silver.

M4 14” Macbook Pro ?

Not confirmed, take it with a pin of salt. I got sent this. pic.twitter.com/kbIRYurndw — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) September 29, 2024

M4 MacBook Pro vs. the M3 MacBook Pro Base Model

M4 MacBook Pro's base model specs are said to feature improvements compared to last year's M3-powered version as the M4 will have double the memory. In addition, the reported M4 model will a 10-core CPU, while the M3 version one only has an 8-core CPU.

The unverified leak has also claimed that there will be one extra Thunderbolt 4 port, as last year's release only had two for the base model.

Apple's M4 Leaks and Speculations

October is usually the month when Apple launches its Mac lineup. For this year, it has been speculated that an October event will take place that will hero the company's new computers. Despite Apple being its usual self and not mentioning or teasing anything about its Mac event, rumors have claimed that the Cupertino-based tech company is still "on schedule" for an October event.

Apple has already previously unveiled the M4 chip via the latest iPad Pro models, which are said to be the most powerful system-on-chip (SoC) devices there has been from the company. However, many have found it odd that the iPad Pro is the first device to get the chip upgrade. Previously, Mac devices are the first to get such an upgrade.

Rumors have pointed to Apple gearing up to unveiling the new M4-powered Mac models this October, including the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac. The M3 MacBook Pro may have been a stellar base model, but Apple is taking it up a notch with the alleged new M4-powered device.