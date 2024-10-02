Apple Podcasts Adds More Languages to Auto Transcripts Feature—Are They Available?

For those who like to read while listening intently to their favorite podcasts, Apple Podcasts' auto-generated transcripts have been a massive help. In order to make listening to podcasts more convenient and easier for the non-English speaking audience, the feature has now added more languages.

It can be recalled that earlier this year, Apple was preparing to revamp its iOS for the European Union (EU). During this time, the company launched a feature that lets audiences and creators enjoy auto-generated transcripts for podcasts.

One of the most remarkable features of Apple Podcasts' Transcripts is it allows listeners to read what is being said while streaming the episode, with the text appearing in real time.

Apple Podcasts Adds More Languages to Auto Transcripts

A new report from 9to5Mac revealed that Apple expanded the languages users can pull up when using the Transcripts feature, with more foreign dialects now available to access. Previously, the list of languages available from Apple Podcasts' feature was only four, adding seven more will help make it more accessible in more territories.

This latest update includes English, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swedish languages for the auto-generated transcription feature.

The feature was only recently released earlier this year via the iOS 17.4 update, offering creators a way to provide auto-generated transcripts from Apple to their listeners, and for the audience to follow while streaming.

How to Access Apple Podcasts' Transcripts Feature

Apple Podcasts' Transcripts feature is widely available for its subscribers to access and, similar to the Apple Music app, users may find this feature on the Now Playing screen. Under the app controls area, a "quote" icon that is similar to Apple Music's lyrics can be found beneath the volume bar slider.

Toggling this will change the art cover to a real-time run of the show's transcription.

Apple's Latest Developments in Tech

The Cupertino-based tech giant has positioned itself as one of the top companies that deliver exceptional experiences to the public, specifically when it comes to its operating systems, smartphones, computers, and more. The company is currently putting a huge focus on its new foundational model, Apple Intelligence, as it prepares for its upcoming release to eligible devices.

These massive upgrades also entail improvements for the Apple-made apps that are built into one's device, and the previous iOS 17 was the one that brough changes to applications such as Podcasts. iOS 18 brings more features for users of Podcasts to enjoy, particularly the chapter segmenting feature that allows users to head straight to specific parts of an episode.

In the latest update, users can also share specific time stamps to social media platforms or via messaging apps that will help link precise moments of a show. These iconic features are now available on Apple Podcasts.