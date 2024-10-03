Tech

Back of America Outage is Causing Some Bank Accounts to Show Zero Balances

Bank of America is experiencing an outage that is affecting numerous clients. Specifically, mobile and online banking clients of the bank are affected by the outage.

Instead of seeing the accurate balances of their accounts, some clients are reportedly seeing zero balances. As of press time, Bank of America has not officially explained the cause of the outage and how many have been affected.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: A Bank of America Branch stands in Manhattan on January 12, 2024 in New York City. Bank of America, the Charlotte, North Carolina based bank, announced that its net income fell to $3.1 billion in the fourth quarter, down more than 50% from $7.1 billion, or 85 cents per share, a year ago. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

According to a report by The Verge, clients have started reporting that the bank's app was showing the message "Accounts temporarily unavailable." Another variation of this message that some clients have reported is "Some accounts and/or balances are temporarily unavailable."

Reddit users have shared their experience regarding the outage online. Some have shared that they immediately contacted customer service and were immediately assured that their money was safe and the problem with be fixed as soon as possible.

Bank of America is the fourth reported case of an outage within the week alone. Spotify, Verizon, and even PlayStation experienced outages within this week alone.

Bank's Statement Regarding the Outage

In an email to The Verge, Bank of America media relations executive Matt Card said that "Some mobile and online banking clients experienced an issue accessing their accounts and balance information earlier today."

"These technology issues have been fully resolved," Card assured. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

