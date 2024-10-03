YouTube Bug 'Accidentally' Bans Accounts, Removes Channels Because of 'Spam' and Now Affecting Users

YouTube users are now dealing with a big problem over at the platform as for no apparent reason, their accounts are facing a ban and some channels are also facing a removal despite not uploading any videos. It was revealed that this may be due to a bug that is currently affecting YouTube's systems and causing the takedowns for accounts that are misidentified as "spam."

Users who were affected by this issue despite using YouTube for streaming videos only are now sharing that they have received an email from the company, notifying them of their unlikely behavior online.

YouTube Bug 'Accidentally' Bans Accounts, Removes Channels

Different reports and claims from YouTube users facing account bans and channel removals are now surfacing online, with Reddit's YouTube subreddit seeing multiple claims that they are suffering from this issue. According to the post, YouTube accounts that do not have activity on the platform like sharing comments or uploading videos are now being branded as "spam."

This may be because of an unknown and unidentified bug that is affecting user accounts on the platform, and users are being notified by YouTube via emails, as per 9to5Google.

That being said, the OP from Reddit revealed that users who got banned for no apparent reason should immediately appeal their case via email, and their accounts could be unbanned in less than an hour.

Your Account May be Called 'Spam' Despite Not Using It

YouTube is now branding user accounts on its platform as "spam," and several speculations claim this could be a "money-saving" move from the platform for inactive accounts.

The recent issue is reportedly affecting not only the main YouTube platform, but also YouTube Music, and it is also plaguing YouTube Premium subscribers alongside Free users.

YouTube's Many Bug Issues

Applications and platforms suffering from bug issues are no longer new in the tech world, as these could have been vulnerabilities or erroneous codes that developers might have missed. YouTube has seen its fair share of bugs, and among the most notorious was a previously found and resolved issue that caused channels to lose subscribers.

Renowned content creators on the platform suffered from these errors from YouTube's end, and one specific controversy affected one of the most famous YouTubers of all time, PewDiePie. In his situation, a newly uploaded video was not available for his fans and the world to see, and this stirred rumors about YouTube placing a shadowban on PewDiePie for unknown reasons but was later clarified to be a bug.

While not a bug, there have been multiple cases of YouTube users reporting that they have been shadowbanned or have their channel removed despite not using the platform or uploading any videos. This current issue on YouTube remains unresolved, and there's still no word from the streaming platform about their steps to address the problem, which is now widely affecting its user base.