X Reinstatement in Brazil Sees Delay After Reportedly Paying $5M in Penalties to Wrong Bank

The much-awaited return of X in Brazil is only requiring the company to pay the fine imposed by the Supreme Court amounting to $5 million, but the process is experiencing a delay because of the social media company's wrong move. According to new reports, X already paid its penalties to the Brazilian government, however, the payment was sent to the wrong bank.

As of late, X is still facing the ban Brazil pressed against it several months ago when the company refused to follow the court's order for massive changes on the platform, which is now owned by Elon Musk.

X Paid to the Wrong Bank in Brazil, Delays Reinstatement

X is already looking forward to getting reinstated in Brazil, and the only thing standing on its way is the company's own mistake, as per Reuters. The social media company owned by Musk has accumulated $5 million in penalties in the country for failing to follow its orders, and paying it off is the final step in its return.

Court filings revealed that Justice Alexandre de Moraes said that X paid its dues to a different bank, not the one the country indicated in its order. It was not revealed if X mistakenly paid the wrong bank, or if it was due to erroneous paperwork, but the social media company argued that it complied with the order and paid its fines.

X Still Banned in Brazil as Issue Remains Unresolved

However, Justice de Moraes is not moving a finger regarding X's ban until the wrong bank payment issue is resolved, having the $5 million penalty of the company transferred to the right institution.

Brazil and X have yet to resolve this ban and free speech issue because of the social media company's fault for sending its payment to the wrong bank, adding more time to its ban in the South American country that started in late August.

Elon Musk and X's Fight Against Brazil's Orders

Musk's fight for "free speech" on his social media platform has been significantly costly on his end, since not only are they facing massive scrutiny from advertisers and content creators turning their backs on them, but they also had run-ins with governments. To be more precise, Musk previously ignored a direct order from Brazilian Supreme Court Justice de Moraes to ban certain accounts on the platform.

The issue affected the supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro who were previously part of a plot to storm the offices of Congress and other government agencies in its capital city, Brasilia. Justice de Moraes asked X to ban their accounts to avoid having another mob incident after using X, but Musk and X refused.

Musk was then again praised as a "man of the people" for campaigning against removing the accounts on X, but this put him on the hot seat against Brazilian officials, including Justice de Moraes. X was allegedly threatened by the Supreme Court and de Moraes for its refusal to follow the order, and the company was later banned from the country, only to adhere to this by September's end.