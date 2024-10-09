GM Explores Other Batteries as Ultium Power Cells Take a Step Back

After focusing on a "one-size-fits-all" power cell known as the Ultium, General Motors is now moving forward with exploring other types of batteries for its electric vehicles in a move that could broaden what it has to offer. This new focus by the automaker will look into developing other battery formats beyond the Ultium program, which the company widely applied to its clean energy fleet.

It is worth noting that while the Ultium batteries were perceived as a way to save on costs and expedite its processes for building EVs, things did not exactly go as planned for the company.

GM to Explore Other Batteries in Newfound Development

General Motors recently announced that it is now moving toward developing new forms of batteries and exploring more of what they have to offer in new formats, Engadget reported. GM's vice president of batteries, Kurt Kelty, revealed to investors that the company is looking to develop "program-specific batteries" while moving away from its Ultium architecture.

Currently, GM's Ultium is using a mix of nickel cobalt manganese chemistry for its power cells, but these keep the company's electric vehicles at a premium. GM reportedly plans to make a switch to Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, the same ones its rivals are adopting.

This new plan by GM will focus on designing batteries for specific vehicles, ensuring that they could meet the different units' needs.

Ultium Batteries are Taking a Step Back in GM

Following the announcement, GM is taking a step back from its Ultium program to make way for the latest battery designs of the company that will launch for specific vehicles.

Kelty noted that through this, GM's brands may be offered at lower prices, such as $6,000 for their electric vehicles. In line with this, GM is also looking to establish a new battery facility over at the Warren Tech Center in Michigan.

GM's Ultium-Powered Electric Vehicles

The switch to electric vehicles is a massive feat for carmakers, especially for one of America's "Big Three" companies, General Motors, whose bread and butter centered on internal combustion engines (ICE). Because of this, GM vowed that across its iconic brands — Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC — electrification would be happening, thanks to its Ultium battery architecture.

All of the new electric vehicles from General Motors were given the Ultium batteries to power their electric motors and other features, claiming that they offer the needed power and performance that match ICE-powered cars. Only the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the company's budget-friendly mini hatchback, did not feature the Ultium, but it will soon adopt the architecture by next year.

GM heavily relied on the Ultium to power its electric vehicles, and it was able to deliver the company's electrification plans in the past years. However, it is now slowing down its production and instead exploring other forms of power cells that could help it grow and join its rivals in the zero emissions goal.