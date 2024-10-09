Nintendo Switch Online Adds 'Playtest Program' That Offers a Yet Unknown Beta Experience

Nintendo wants its user base to be more involved in its development efforts after revealing its latest offering called the "Playtest Program" to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. The renowned service for the Switch console has delivered different kinds of experiences for users, including access to online experiences and connecting with other players, but not inviting them to help in the development, until now.

Among the top experiences available on the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is access to remastered retro games from its previous consoles, and this arrived as is, without asking for players' input.

Nintendo Switch Online Introduces Its New 'Playtest Program'

Nintendo announced its new "Playtest Program" coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service which will bring new features for gamers to access before they make their way to the public or be kept by the company. It will test out the new offers that will arrive to Switch consoles in the future, coming at a time when the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 is on the verge of its debut.

According to Nintendo, the Playtest Program will only accept Switch Online subscribers who are registered in the following regions: Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom.

It will also be exclusive to Switch users who are of legal age — at least 18 and over. Additionally, Japanese applicants to the program will only be accepted via raffle if Nintendo sees massive sign-ups for a playtest.

For other regions, the Playtest Program will accept users on a "first-come first-serve basis."

Users May Join the Unknown Nintendo Beta Experience

The Japanese gaming giant will only accept users to join the Playtest Program if they have an existing Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription as of Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

Additionally, Nintendo requires those interested in joining the program to download and install the "exclusive software" to their Switch consoles. It is still unknown what Nintendo will bring to this new beta testing experience.

Nintendo Switch Online and What It Offers

Massive gaming companies worldwide have their form of online service available via subscriptions, and the likes of Nintendo, Sony and Xbox thrive because of this experience. For the Kyoto-based multimedia giant, Nintendo Switch Online is a must for gamers who want to access online games and connect with other players; it also offers perks and new experiences.

Nintendo's most praised offer on the Switch Online service is the addition of retro games that are available to access on specific consoles, spread out to the two tiers that the company has available. Through NSO, gamers can access the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and Game Boy titles available. On the other hand, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers all three retro experiences, in addition to the Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and the SEGA Genesis.

Beta testing for online services has been a common practice across different gaming services, offering free trials, with some being exclusive to subscribers only. However, Nintendo wants more gamers to be involved in the development processes, and so it introduced the Playtest Program.