YouTube Music: Upload Custom Playlist Thumbnails Soon, Joining AI-Generated Feature

The system-generated playlist covers are soon getting reinforcements, as YouTube Music was recently spotted with a new feature that will allow users to upload their custom-made thumbnails for their playlists. Previously, YouTube Music only gave users set playlist covers on the app, and users had limited choices in what would appear in the library to represent their mix.

The new feature will go alongside the special YouTube Music feature that lets users create AI-generated playlist covers based on their prompts and directives, offering more flexibility on customization.

YouTube Music to Soon Add Custom Playlist Thumbnail Uploads

A Redditor shared their recent discovery on YouTube Music's desktop platform, which seemingly allowed them to add a custom playlist thumbnail to their custom or AI-generated playlists on the platform. This would be the first time for YouTube Music to allow this since it did not give users much choice before. The new feature would seemingly enable users to choose any photo from their local files to replace the system-generated looks.

Other users in the comments section claimed that they still do not see this option on YouTube Music but speculated that it may be because the platform is still rolling out the feature to more users.

As of press time, it remains unknown if this is under limited testing or under beta, but it is believed that YouTube Music will have this feature available in the future for more users.

AI-Generated Playlist Covers Gets Reinforcement

In the video uploaded by the Redditor, users would now see a pen icon at the bottom right of their existing playlist cover, giving them options to "Choose from library" or "Remove custom image."

These new experiences will join YouTube Music's other customization options which leverage Google's AI to generate the playlist thumbnail for them, only needing to specify to the AI what kind of cover they would like to see.

YouTube Music and What It Offers

YouTube Music is one of the top music streaming platforms in the tech industry, and Google has given it a significant highlight to bring all the audio experiences for the many users relying on the service. One of the top features available on YouTube Music is its list of artificial intelligence experiences available on the platform, including AI-generated custom playlists which can be done with a prompt.

Recently, the internet company shut down its Google Podcasts platform after integrating the feature into YouTube Music, making the streaming platform its main venue for all audio experiences, under one subscription. Alongside this, Google introduced its version of Apple's Shazam app called "Sound Search," which allows users to hum tracks and help them find it within its library.

Artificial intelligence, particularly Google's Gemini, has taken the music streaming experience on YouTube to the next level, offering users a plethora of assisted features that elevate the features available. Previously, AI could not answer all the experiences users asked for. But now YouTube Music is en route to integrating a highly requested feature into the app.