'GTA VI' Leak Blows Up on TikTok, But Could Be Fake for Using Unreal Engine 5

Leakers are now actively releasing purported information about "Grand Theft Auto VI," and the latest of which was a video that surfaced on TikTok claiming to show the game's actual footage. However, it is now under fire from eagle-eyed fans and news outlets because it appears to be fake, with players noting that it is using Unreal Engine 5 from Epic Games, not Rockstar Games' engine.

The leaks are thriving behind "GTA VI" because Rockstar has yet to follow up on the teaser it released last year that focused more on a cinematic trailer, gatekeeping the actual gameplay footage.

'GTA VI' Leak Blows Up on TikTok Showing Game Footage

A recent leak uploaded on TikTok blew up on the platform and immediately gained massive popularity as it showed off what it claimed to be "Grand Theft Auto VI's" actual gameplay footage. The clip seemingly took users inside the game where there are parked cars, ongoing traffic and NPCs (non-playable characters) passing by in an alley.

The alleged gameplay footage of "GTA VI" set users in a first-person point of view (POV) taking them on a ride aboard a supercar with almost realistic driving experiences, like steering and the speed matching the in-car display.

Not much was revealed in the leak apart from the alley, showing off some of the environmental elements of Vice City, such as street graffiti, several NPCs, driving cars and a building with palm trees on top of it.

Unreal Engine 5? New TikTok 'GTA 6' Leak Could Be Fake

One thing that fans noticed on the TikTok-leaked "GTA 6" video was that it had Unreal Engine 5 elements present, with ComicBook Gaming pointing out that Rockstar Games has its own engine called the "RAGE."

In the comments section of the leak, fans shared mixed opinions regarding the legitimacy of the video, with some believing that it's the actual gameplay, while others insisted it was a fake because of UE5 textures. Thus, it is best to take this leak with a grain of salt.

Rockstar Games and 'Grand Theft Auto VI'

One of the most awaited games right now is "Grand Theft Auto VI," and this is because it took Rockstar Games over eleven years and counting before confirming that it's working on the sequel. That being said, one of its top threats in the gaming industry is leakage, and because many fans want every bit of information on the game, Rockstar was forced to drop its trailer to avoid further exposure.

It is important to note that "GTA V's" trailer was dropped two years before its actual release, and this may also be the case with the sequel game as Rockstar Games has yet to specify the official release date. There are already many fans who are requesting what they want to see in the game to Rockstar amid its active development of the upcoming title, but everything remains unconfirmed.

"Grand Theft Auto VI" is reportedly making its grand return to the fictional Vice City, focusing on two new lead characters Lucia and Jason. Players are expected to experience both protagonists' points of view. Fans are scouring the internet for all possible information tied to the game, and leaks like the one that surfaced on TikTok are significantly blowing up online, but despite the recent footage's popularity, it is strongly believed to be a fake.