Threads Online Status Now Available on the App, But Good News, It's Optional

Meta is now bringing a new feature to Threads that makes it easier for users to engage in conversations. The feature shows when a user is active on the platform. The latest addition to Threads will show whenever a user is active on the platform, and it will work similarly to what Messenger offers to users, Meta's app that is mainly focused on communications.

It's also a feature that Meta previously introduced to Instagram, Threads' parent social media platform, but it received underwhelming feedback from users.

Threads Brings Online Status for Users on the Platform

According to the latest post shared by Instagram CEO and Threads head Adam Mosseri, Activity Status is now rolling out to the platform for users to enjoy, telling them when an account is online and using the app. This will deliver an Instagram or Messenger-like experience where users' online status will be perceivable to their followers or those who follow public accounts.

Mosseri added that this feature is meant to expand the conversational experience available on Threads, saying "We hope that knowing when your people are online makes it easier to have conversations."

Despite the enthusiasm of the Threads team, users in the comments section were not entirely sharing positive remarks in response to the feature, and others are still awaiting when Threads will introduce the promised DMs feature.

Good News: Threads Activity Status Is Optional

Mosseri said that this new Threads feature is a two-way street, and users who have activity status turned on for their accounts can see other people online on the platform. Additionally, users need not worry about having their activity tracked as Mosseri revealed that users may turn this on or off via their account's settings if they choose to opt-out.

Like what Meta offers on Instagram and Messenger, users may choose to share their active statuses with their followers or friends on the platform, and it will not be a requirement.

Meta Threads Recent Features

Threads came in at a time when there are already established social media platforms, especially in the microblogging industry, which is dominated by Twitter/X. In recent months, Meta introduced many new features to explore on Threads, making it one of the prominent platforms available, now offering a way to customize the algorithmic feed with a swipe.

One of the main focuses of Threads throughout its existence is controlling what people see on their feeds, particularly with the content they consume via the ability to hide custom words on the platform. Moreover, users may opt to choose between feeds that focus on the accounts they are following or experience the For You feed, alongside the new Today's Topics feature.

Meta also increased privacy features on Threads by offering users a chance to limit who can quote or repost their posts, and this can also apply to public accounts that choose to have their activity seen worldwide. Now, Meta is adding a way for users to know who is online or not by introducing activity status to the platform, and for those who are not that fond of it, this feature may be turned off anytime via their account's settings.