Apple Music Allows Artists to Create Playlists Based on Set Lists, Promote Concerts with Bandsintown

Apple Music is going all out in promoting concerts, live performances and more exclusive artist experiences through its new Set List feature, now available on the music streaming platform. First, users may now create a playlist based on their recent concert's set list to keep the experience alive, offering their audience and fans a chance to relive witnessing the live shows on the platform.

Additionally, Apple Music is expanding its Bandsintown integration, bringing the audience more information about an artist's concert and tour dates, joining this latest Set List feature.

Apple Music, Shazam Allow Artists to Turn Concert Set Lists into Playlists

The Apple Music for Artists hub shared a new release detailing the latest feature available for all to enjoy on the platform, with musicians now given a chance to turn their concert set lists into playlists on the streaming app. Artists may share their concert-based playlists to the streaming platform before or after their shows, with Apple Music offering a way to connect more with their listeners.

Through Apple Music, artists may also promote their latest shows to the global users of the platform, as well as share this information and playlists to social media after setting them up on the streaming platform.

According to Apple, the uploaded artist image on their Apple Music profile will be used as the cover art for the Set List feature, and it will also be available on Shazam for users to browse.

Apple Music, Bandsintown Integration to Promote Concert Dates

However, this massive Set List experience does not stop there. Apple Music's integration with Bandsintown will also expand to let the audience learn more about the concerts, which would help artists improve their set Lists.

Their concert or tour dates set up on Bandsintown will also be available on Apple Music if they link their Bandsintown account, and it will be available on the artist's Shazam page, Apple Maps, and Spotlight Search as part of this integration.

Apple Music's Latest Features Available for Subscribers

Apple has long offered iTunes as its premier destination for all things music during the early days of the iPod but when the age of streaming arrived, the company changed with the times and brought in Apple Music. Through the streaming platform, Apple expands more of its music listening experience with an online and offline service, with its top feature focusing on Spatial Audio.

There are a lot of experiences available to enjoy on Apple Music, and it is no longer exclusive to the iOS, iPadOS and macOS platforms, offering the dedicated Android, Windows and web player to all. The Cupertino giant also expanded the features available to enjoy on the Apple Music platform to include Discovery Station, which chips in new songs to discover.

Apple Music is also a proud partner of the NFL's Super Bowl after many years with Pepsi. The halftime show experience starts with the streaming platform and later brings the entire performance on the app. A similar new feature is now available on Apple Music with Set List, which allows artists to connect more with their fans and vice versa, together with a reinforced Bandsintown integration.