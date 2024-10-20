Apple Skips iPad 11 Refresh This 2024 to Bring Focus to Apple Intelligence Development

Renowned sources claimed that Apple would no longer introduce a new iPad Classic this year, skipping the availability of the 11th-generation tablet as it is focusing its attention on the development of its most advanced technology at the moment. The Cupertino tech giant is now prioritizing Apple Intelligence, the AI model the company recently introduced across its tech ecosystem.

There are several speculations as to why Apple skipped the iPad Classic's 11th generation release this year, but there is an expected refresh coming later next year, and again, it would not be a priority.

Apple Skips iPad 11 Refresh This Year for AI, But Why?

A new report from 9to5Mac revealed that Apple is setting aside its iPad 11 refresh planned for this year, skipping the release of a new tablet version that will supposedly bring the base variant to its lineup. It has already been two years since Apple introduced the iPad's 10th-generation model, offering a budget-friendly device that still comes with the standard-sized screen experience.

There are several reasons cited in the report speculated to be behind this cancellation of the device for a supposed 2024 release date, and one of them is the newfound focus by the Cupertino giant on Apple Intelligence.

However, it was also stated that Apple could be planning to give this iPad Classic an older A-series chipset, speculated to be the A16 chipset from 2022's iPhone 14 series, and would not feature Apple Intelligence. Not having the generative AI on the iPad was also reportedly "bad" for Apple's image as it has already seemingly confirmed its AI-centered focus moving forward.

Focusing on Apple Intelligence Development

The report stressed that the tech giant has allocated its development focus on Apple Intelligence, especially since it is not yet fully available to users who are eligible to access it in the latest updates centering on iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS 18.1.

Nevertheless, the reports are still doubtful if Apple could give the base iPad lineup a more modern chip that would allow it to access Apple Intelligence, but it was revealed that the iPad 11 would likely see a release later next year.

Apple Intelligence's Availability to Users

Apple Intelligence was introduced earlier this year at Cupertino's WWDC 2024 event and it made significant promises of what it can offer users, centering on a long list of assistive features and generative AI capabilities. However, it officially launched later this year as it was meant to be introduced alongside the iPhone 16 series as per the last September Fall event.

Previous rumors also alleged that Apple would not release the Apple Intelligence model in one drop, as it could roll out several features first in a gradual availability for users to test out these latest experiences. The Apple Intelligence availability would also be tied to the respective device's OS updates across iOS, iPadOS and macOS, and it is expected to complete the rollout by March.

Apple shaped up its latest artificial intelligence model and features as the biggest experience available on its devices now, and it is finally tapping into this newfound technology after trailing its rivals for over a year. However, sacrifices have to be made so that it can focus on Apple Intelligence's development and deliver the latest experiences to users, at the expense of the iPad Classic.