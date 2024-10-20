The Japanese entertainment conglomerate is now teasing a new experience coming to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service that will expand more of its retro gaming offers for all. Many fans are now speculating that the next retro experience coming to the Switch Online will be the iconic GameCube which is already more than two decades old.

Nintendo focused on introducing new remastered games for each console available from the online service and is yet to release new past-gen consoles available for users to enjoy after the iconic N64.

Nintendo Switch Online Speculated to Launch GameCube Soon

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are now getting excited about what is coming next to the service, as fans speculate that the latest campaign by Nintendo is pointing to a new retro console on the horizon, and that is the GameCube. According to a new report by ComicBook Gaming, the company's GameCube is the most requested console to arrive at the service after the Nintendo 64 release.

Fans have long waited for new experiences on the Nintendo Switch Online service's retro gaming offers, and many users believe that it may finally redeliver the iconic experiences from over 23 years ago.

Nintendo Teases New Experiences for Switch Online

Subscribers recently received an email teaser from Nintendo that details its "next year" plans coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. While Nintendo did not confirm any exact details behind it, this was speculated to be the arrival of the GameCube to the Switch, particularly as Nintendo is celebrating the NSO service's third anniversary.

This teaser also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch Online will live on until next year, and it was speculated by ComicBook Gaming that this may also be the same service available for the rumored Switch 2.

That being said, it is speculated that GameCube's arrival will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier.

Nintendo's Retro Gaming Experience on the Switch

Retro gaming emulators are frowned upon by Nintendo, yet they have been lax on these platforms over the past years, and this is because it offers its own old-school experiences as part of its Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The latest addition to the retro gaming experience is the Nintendo 64 console and its long list of titles available to enjoy via the Switch, with users allowed to use Joy-Cons for the games.

However, Nintendo is not limited to one retro gaming experience for users as it previously introduced renowned platforms like the Game Boy and Game Boy Advanced, Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and its SNES, and more. It is important to note that there are two subscription tiers from Nintendo, namely the base Nintendo Switch Online and the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which offers different access to retro experiences.

Iconic titles from its renowned franchises like "Mario," "The Legend of Zelda," "Pokemon" and more were made available to the subscription, and the company also introduced the SEGA Genesis experience here. After the N64, there were no other consoles introduced by Nintendo to the Switch Online but that may change in the coming future with a new experience teased, speculated to be the GameCube.