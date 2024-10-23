iOS 18.2 Allows Users to Delete Built-In Apps Like App Store, Safari, Photos But Only in the EU

There are a lot of built-in apps available on the iPhone, but not all are essential or frequently used by iPhone owners, and the upcoming iOS 18.2 update will provide a way to delete these apps soon. The likes of the Apple App Store, its native Safari browser, the Photos app, which displays the media captured or downloaded, and more can be deleted in the future, but only by EU residents.

The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) has significantly changed Apple's operations. It offers more control over the iPhone, iPad and Mac's experiences and emphasizes the consumer's freedom to dictate their usage.

iOS 18.2 to Allow Users to Delete Apple's Built-in Apps

The iPhones come right out of the box with a plethora of built-in apps from Apple. However, not all are useful or important for users, so this is getting a massive change once the iOS 18.2 update rolls out. Apple has already allowed users to delete native apps like Notes, Calculator, Calendar, Pages, Keynote and more, but the core ones that the company considers essential have been retained.

In the upcoming iOS 18.2 update for the EU region, users will see more apps become available to delete from their devices, to either free up storage or simply get rid of them to clean up their experiences on the iPhone.

Native apps like the App Store can soon be deleted if users wish to, especially since sideloading and third-party app marketplaces are already available in the region. Additionally, built-in apps like Messages, Safari and Photos may soon be removed, depending on user preference.

EU's DMA Gets this Exclusive Capability

It is important to note that this capability is exclusive to the European Union's citizens only, as this latest update was made in compliance with the DMA. The law in the EU requires companies to allow users to easily delete apps, may they be built-in or downloaded from various platforms.

Apple's Changes for the DMA

Apple has been given the "gatekeeper" status in the European Union under the DMA, and since it took effect, it required the company to make massive changes to the iOS experience and many were delighted by this. One of the top focuses of the DMA is to trump the App Store's dominance and monopoly, which would allow iPhone users for the first time to sideload apps or choose their preferred third-party app marketplace.

The infamous Apple App Store 70-30 split which developers have long campaigned against from the Cupertino tech giant is also seeing an exit from the EU thanks to the DMA, further cracking open the limits of its previously exclusive payment system. With this, developers and platforms may now offer other payment channels that do not have the same significant cuts, bringing more earnings for developers and more products from user purchases.

While these changes were initially challenging for Apple to implement as it long held its position where its apps were given a significant spotlight for users who own their devices, the European Commission is slowly changing the tech landscape in its region. In addition to the massive effects of the DMA on Apple, its built-in apps found on iPhones and more can be easily deleted when no longer needed, and it is coming via the iOS 18.2 update.