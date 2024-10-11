No, Apple Is Not Developing a Smart Ring Like Oura, Samsung Despite Rumors

The rise of smart rings as an additional health tracking wearable in the market recently became popular as big tech companies joined in, but there is one holdout, and that is Apple. Per the latest reports regarding Apple's rumored smart rings, the company no longer plans to develop and create its version of the renowned wearables.

The initial rumors came at a time when the smart ring market got steeper when Samsung joined it with the introduction of the Galaxy Ring, going against's the top-performing brand in the market, Oura.

Apple Is Not Developing a Smart Ring, Rumors Foiled

The latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman details the latest changes in Apple's plans, particularly on the Cupertino giant's decision to no longer develop its version of smart rings. It was also Gurman who previously picked up on a wild rumor about Apple considering a smart ring development that will arrive in the future, expanding its wearables lineup.

A "smart ring from Apple" idea was pitched around the company, but executives were not interested in developing this new kind of wearable, effectively scrapping the proposal.

Rumors previously claimed that Apple's smart ring was set to be the "low-cost alternative" for Apple Watches, as it could bring similar features with the wrist wearables that focus on health and fitness tracking.

Samsung, Oura to Remain Top Rivals For Smart Rings

The rumors also started when Samsung introduced its version of the wearable with the Galaxy Ring, which was unveiled earlier this year and made available later. Based on the belief that Apple and Samsung are at each other's throats for technological innovations, the Cupertino giant was allegedly looking to catch up against its Korean rival.

However, the latest report from Gurman suggests that Apple is no longer on board with a smart ring device, and it has not reached an active development phase. Presently, Oura and Samsung are the top tech companies competing in the smart ring space, with more expected to come in the future.

Apple's Wearable Technology is Enough

While the latest reports behind Apple's smart rings clarify the company's decision to no longer continue with it, the Cupertino tech giant is not lagging behind in terms of its wearable technology department. One of its earliest wearables is the Apple Watch series which is CEO Tim Cook's brainchild—effectively introducing the world to smartwatches that offer more function than before.

Later on, Apple ventured toward a new kind of wearable that was initially meant to enhance audio streaming capabilities with the wireless earbuds known as the AirPods, which also became a prominent accessory. The AirPods' development saw different generations arrive, including the iconic in-ear version known as the AirPods Pro, as well as the over-the-ear headphones with the premium price tag, the AirPods Max.

The latest and most iconic wearable from Apple was introduced last year and only arrived last February, ushering in a new "spatial computer" in a headset form factor that the world warmly received, the Vision Pro. Apple's success in the wearable tech industry and the rise of smart rings led to rumors running wild about its plans to join the competition, but while the company looked into it, this device would no longer materialize.