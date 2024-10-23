'Monster Hunter Wilds' Open Beta: Here's When It Becomes Available, What You Need to Prep

Capcom is bringing a treat to its fans and player base as the first arrival of the "Monster Hunter Wild" open beta is coming sooner than later, offering a new experience for gamers to enjoy. The famed developer has also introduced several perks with the release of this first experience of its upcoming AAA game, but it does come with some caveats.

The upcoming open beta of the game will deliver the first playtest for gamers on all of the platforms where it will be available, offering them an early preview before the slated release for next year.

'Monster Hunter Wilds' Open Beta is Coming Next Week

The latest announcement from Capcom detailed the highly anticipated open beta for the upcoming fantasy RPG, "Monster Hunter Wilds," with the company all ready for its game showcase to returning fans.

There would be two phases of its open beta availability for gamers and like before, it is prioritizing the PlayStation platform which will get an earlier open access to the title. However, it is important to note that this will be made exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers, and it will begin from Oct. 29 until Halloween, Oct. 31.

On the other hand, Capcom will bring the "Monster Hunter Wilds" open beta to all platforms, including the PS5, Xbox Series S, and X, and Windows PC via Steam come Nov. 1 through 4.

Here's What Capcom Brings For Open Beta Drop

The open beta will be a limited experience for gamers as Capcom will close it after the indicated period, and this will leave players to wait until Feb. 28 of next year for its official release.

Capcom is treating gamers to play "Monster Hunter Wilds" without requiring a PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass subscription, but it cannot be played offline and defeats the purpose for console gamers.

Capcom also said not to expect much from this open beta as there may be bugs or glitches in the experience as the game is still in development.

Capcom's Game Franchises and Developments

Earlier this year, the Japanese gaming company went to Cologne, Germany, to join the Gamescom 2024 showcase, where they introduced the latest developments and titles lined up for the near future. Here, the company expanded more on what its upcoming game, "Monster Hunter Wilds," is set to deliver, also detailing its release date and massive improvements to the series' gameplay.

The next installment of one of Capcom's most famous franchises is also speculated to be coming soon, with a listing of "Resident Evil 9" appearing on the renowned review website, Metacritic, earlier this month. The game is widely anticipated by the public after Capcom's focus on alternating new releases and remakes in the past years, with the next game succeeding an already 3-year-old "Resident Evil VIII: Village."

The fantasy RPG experiences from Capcom see no slowing down in its current pacing and development, with the company also thriving in its remasters particularly with the much-awaited comeback of its zombie apocalypse title,"Dead Rising." Amid the long wait time for "Monster Hunter Wilds," Capcom is now treating its fans to an open beta where cross-play is available, set up for next week to welcome back fans.