'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies' Returns on a High Note as Early Players Commend New Mode

Early access players over in New Zealand have now experienced "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" ahead of other regions, and one of the experiences fans have tried from the latest game is the "Zombies" mode. The new game marks the return of the fan-favorite mode, which is long considered a stellar feature of the "Black Ops" series.

Many early access gamers are commending what Activision Blizzard and Treyarch delivered with the iconic "Zombies" experience on the action FPS title.

Early Access Players Commend 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies'

Players who are either from New Zealand or changed their console and profile location to the Oceania country are now able to play the latest "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," and many gamers jumped right into the "Zombies" mode. The general feedback by gamers on this returning game mode is mostly positive, and Redditors who shared their gaming experiences are praising the new release for the mode's iconic return.

Apart from commending the development into "Zombies," some claimed that the renowned experience is now made more challenging compared to the rest, spicing up the new game.

However, there are still several things that gamers want changed in the new "Zombies" mode, and they said that these are things they can live with as the latest addition is already offering a faithful return to the classic "Black Ops" experience.

What to Expect in 'BO6's' 'Zombies' Mode?

One of the largest developments for "Black Ops 6's" "Zombies" is its reintroduction of the round-based gameplay which the Treyarch team included in this release, known for being the classic feature of the mode. This brings a way for players to explore and progress in the "Zombies" Main Quest easily, and getting past rounds will give them access to new locations, weapon modifications and more.

The Return of 'Black Ops' and 'Zombies'

"Call of Duty" has long delivered the top action shooter games in the gaming industry. However, it is not only its multiplayer and online experiences that make it a renowned title, but also its various game modes that formed a cult following through the years. This was evident with "Call of Duty's" "Zombies" mode, which is one of the top-requested experiences by gamers, with 2017's "Black Ops 3" getting its special "Zombies Chronicles" to expand the world.

It is important to note that the "Zombies" experience created a sub-franchise of its own because of its immense popularity worldwide, with the mode having a dedicated plot with a highly complex storyline. Despite going on an all-out carnage set in the world of "Call of Duty" to go against the rabid undead, the developers saw the industry's praise for its quality and depth of the experience.

Last year's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" also added a "Zombies" mode along the way and while it delivered a stellar experience for gamers, it was not quite like the fan-favorite mode which was popularized by the "Black Ops" series. "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," which is slowly rolling out worldwide, is bringing back the best experience in the game, and so far, fans who have tried the game are not disappointed.