Apple's HomePod With Display to Pay Homage to iMac G4 and Is Affordable for All

A new report from the renowned Apple analyst, Mark Gurman, revealed that the company is planning to deliver its HomePod with display with a different kind of look, one that will also pay homage to its classic iMac G4. Gurman also suggested that Apple could deliver this rumored smart home device as an affordable product for all customers.

Apple's goal for the HomePod with display is to make it usable in different locations inside the house, creating a new ecosystem that will empower the smart speaker experience for different users through the upcoming homeOS software.

Apple HomePod With Display Pays Homage to iMac G4

The latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman talked about new information on the HomePod with display development, claiming that it will have a base that is similar to the original iMac G4. This computer is one of the most iconic PCs of Apple, and it is making a comeback in the form of the HomePod with display.

Instead of the device looking similar to a regular HomePod speaker with an iPad built on top of it, the HomePod with display is reportedly getting the iMac's base, which is a half-sphere.

With that, it will resemble more of the HomePod mini, which is spherical in design, but instead of using its entire body, only half of it would be used. The display is also said to have a square aspect ratio, and it will be the size of two iPhones placed side-by-side, according to Gurman.

Apple's Smart Home Display Will Be Affordable

Gurman added that Apple wants to bring its new smart home display as a more affordable option for users looking to improve their smart speaker experiences. According to the report, the HomePod with display is on schedule to be available next year, but there is still no word on its exact release date from the Cupertino giant.

Apple intends for the new smart home display to be placed in different locations inside the house, hence its cheap price and connectivity via the homeOS, which is also coming soon.

Apple's HomePod With Display Rumors

Since last year, rumors about Apple's plans to develop a new device that will be its new smart home companion have been running wild, propelled by speculations of the HomePod getting a revamp. It was said that the smart home speaker from the tech giant will have more features, and it will be a HomePod with display that resembles an iPad on top of it.

Previously, a body prototype of this reported HomePod surfaced online as revealed by a leaker whose source was from a manufacturing plant, and it showed provisions for the device's revamp that will realize the new experience. Later, rumors revealed that it will receive an A18 chip, which is the current processor of the base iPhone 16 models, suggesting that it could run Apple Intelligence as well.

Apart from the HomePod with display, rumors also claimed that Apple is developing a smart home display that will have a robotic arm that can tilt to different angles and give users a companion for improved at-home assistance. The latest claims allege that Apple's HomePod with display is bringing back the famed base from the iMac G4, and there are also plans to make it affordable for all customers.