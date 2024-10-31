Apple iPhone SE 4 Release Date, Design and Features: Everything We Know So Far

The whole world is awaiting the arrival of the latest budget smartphone from Apple, which has been the subject of numerous rumors and speculations for many years. And now new rumors claim the iPhone SE 4 is coming next year. Apple held off on releasing the iPhone SE's fourth generation for over two years without sharing possible reasons behind it, which was typical of the company, but its upcoming arrival is expected to be a noteworthy one.

Fans are already anticipating the iPhone SE 4's arrival next year, offering the more affordable version of the iPhone lineup, but this time, adhere to its modern design profile and leave the past behind.

iPhone SE 4 Is Coming Next Year and Here's What to Expect

The massive revamp to the iPhone SE lineup is coming next year, with a Japanese blog site called Mac Otakara claiming to have already received dummy units of the device, showcasing its new look. The said device already features the body of the iPhone 14 series from 2022 — a notable upgrade from the last iPhone SE 3, which still featured the iPhone 8's look, ridding the device of its Home Button and Touch ID, as well as its large bezels.

However, it is important to note that like previous iPhone SEs, Apple will only give it a single rear camera lens despite the base iPhone 14 featuring two lenses. Moreover, there will not be a Dynamic Island coming to the iPhone SE 4, further highlighting its "budget" distinction from the regular lineup releases.

One of the biggest upgrades here is that there will be a "Plus"-esque sizing coming to the iPhone SE 4, the first time that Apple will introduce another variant. Exact or approximate release dates have not yet been revealed, but the device is said to be on track for 2025.

Apple Intelligence, Advanced Features Coming to SE 4

Like previous iPhone SEs, the fourth generation will get the most recent processor to power the device, and it will receive the iPhone 16 base models' A18 chipset, one that will give it access to Apple Intelligence. It is also expected to get the upgraded Siri and access to ChatGPT alongside it. Previous leaks also claimed that Apple will debut its first 5G modem that will leave behind Qualcomm.

Apple's iPhone SE Throughout the Years

Apple delivered the SE lineup as a way to offset the high prices of owning an iPhone but still deliver the iPhone experience to users without paying a premium price by using older designs and features. The Cupertino tech giant first debuted the iPhone SE in 2016, featuring the iPhone 5S body and most of its features, but came alongside the iPhone 7, which was two generations ahead.

The company continued with its SE development with a massive revamp on its second generation when it used the iPhone 8's base model body as a new offering, as seen on the second and third generations, both featuring the latest chipset from the A-series at the time of their releases.

Now rumors claim that the iPhone SE 4 is arriving in 2025, and it is intended to be this way to bring significant upgrades to the device, since the public has been asking for it for many years already. The next-generation iPhone SE is set to bring advanced features as well, with the coveted Apple Intelligence set to debut with the fourth generation, featuring the latest chipset from the iPhone 16.